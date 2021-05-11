Covid desperation spreads across India

NEW DELHI – Dozens of bodies washed up on the banks of the Ganges this week, probably the remains of people who perished from Covid-19.

Southern Indian states have threatened to stop sharing medical oxygen with each other, fiercely protective of keeping everything they have as their hospitals swell with sick people and infections skyrocket .

And at a hospital in Andhra Pradesh, a rural state in south-eastern India, enraged parents went on a rampage in the intensive care unit after life-saving oxygen suddenly ran out – the latest example of the same tragedy repeating itself, of patients dying while panting.

the despair that engulfed New DelhiIndia’s capital, in recent weeks, is now spreading across the country, hitting states and rural areas with far fewer resources. Positivity rates are skyrocketing in these states, and public health experts say the growing numbers are most likely a far cry from the real picture in places where illness and death from Covid-19 are more difficult to find. to follow.