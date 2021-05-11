Covid desperation spreads across India
NEW DELHI – Dozens of bodies washed up on the banks of the Ganges this week, probably the remains of people who perished from Covid-19.
Southern Indian states have threatened to stop sharing medical oxygen with each other, fiercely protective of keeping everything they have as their hospitals swell with sick people and infections skyrocket .
And at a hospital in Andhra Pradesh, a rural state in south-eastern India, enraged parents went on a rampage in the intensive care unit after life-saving oxygen suddenly ran out – the latest example of the same tragedy repeating itself, of patients dying while panting.
the despair that engulfed New DelhiIndia’s capital, in recent weeks, is now spreading across the country, hitting states and rural areas with far fewer resources. Positivity rates are skyrocketing in these states, and public health experts say the growing numbers are most likely a far cry from the real picture in places where illness and death from Covid-19 are more difficult to find. to follow.
It seems that the crisis is entering a new phase. The cases in New Delhi and Mumbai could stabilize. But many other places are wracked by uncontrollable epidemics. The World Health Organization now says that a new variant of the virus detected in India, B.1.167, may be particularly transmissible, which only adds to the feeling of alarm.
The Indian media deliver a heavy dose of turmoil and grief every day. On Tuesday, there were televised footage of distraught parents furiously beating the chests of deceased loved ones after oxygen was depleted, and headlines such as “Bodies of Alleged Covid-19 Victims Found Floating” and “As deaths increase 10 times, worried Small States Signs. “
It was always the burning question: If New Delhi, home to the country’s elite and many hospitals, could not handle the surge in coronavirus cases following a devastating new wave, what would happen in rural areas? the poorest?
The answer is coming now.
On Monday evening, the Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia government general hospital in Andhra Pradesh lacked medical oxygen. More than 60 patients were in critical condition with oxygen masks attached to their faces. Doctors frantically called on providers for help.
But the oxygen ran out, killing 11 people. Distraught family members became so enraged, hospital officials said, they rushed into the intensive care unit, knocked over tables and smashed equipment. Television footage showed women holding their heads, overcome with grief. Doctors and nurses fled until the police arrived.
India suffers from a worrying shortage of medical oxygen and at least 20 other hospitals are short. Almost 200 patients have died because of it, according to an Indian news site which followed the chain of fatal incidents.
At the same time, the national vaccination campaign stammers. the about two million doses administered daily over the past few days are lower than the highs of a few weeks ago, when some days more than three million doses. Many people cannot find an appointment to have their picture taken. Some vaccination sites are completely exhausted, officials say.
All of this leads to the sharpest criticism Narendra Modi, the powerful Indian Prime Minister, has faced since coming to power seven years ago. He was widely accused of declaring an untimely victory on the coronavirus and encouraging his country to lower its guard.
Mr. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party remains by far the most powerful political organization in India. But the strong wall the party has maintained during this crisis may show cracks.
Several party lawmakers in Uttar PradeshIndia’s largest state and controlled by Mr. Modi’s party, began to complain about the state government’s reaction.
“There is no pause in the crown, and we helplessly watch our own people die,” wrote Lokendra Pratap Singh, an MP from Mr. Modi’s party, in a letter that quickly went viral.
Across the country, the situation remains grim, although things appear to be improving in India’s two largest cities.
New Delhi, the capital, reported 12,481 new infections Tuesday, less than half of what was reported on April 30 and the positivity rate among those tested for the coronavirus falls regularly in the city, at 19% against a troubling high of 36% a few weeks ago.
In Mumbai, the commercial capital of India, something similar happened and people are now allowing themselves to wonder if the worst is over. Mumbai positivity rate fell to about 7 percent, from about 25 percent.
Delhi hospitals that closed last month due to a shortage of life-saving supplies, leaving people dying on the streets, are taking back patients. But the situation of those who fall ill is still extremely precarious. On Tuesday afternoon, a mobile phone app for New Delhi, a metropolis of 20 million people, showed just 62 vacant intensive care unit beds for Covid-19 patients across the city.
Understanding the Covid Crisis in India
Some of the worst-affected states are now in the south, particularly Karnataka, home to India’s tech hub, Bangalore. An oxygen express train, part of the Modi government’s efforts to get liquid oxygen to Covid-19 hot spots, entered Bangalore Tuesday morning.
But the state needs more.
Until this week, the southern states had agreed to share their oxygen supplies. Now some are arguing to stop the cooperation. Neighbour Kerala says it can’t ship oxygen because it needs all of its supply for its own growing needs. Tamil Nadu, also in the south, says the same thing and cannot supply its poorer neighbor, Andhra Pradesh, where all 11 people died from the oxygen cutout on Monday evening.
“I can hardly imagine what’s going on in rural India,” said Rijo M. John, health economist in Kerala, where the positivity rate climbed to nearly 27 percent on Tuesday, from around 8 percent. hundred in early April.
Mr John said rural areas do not do a lot of Covid testing and many people “could die from lack of treatment at all”.
A particularly disturbing omen came in a riverside village in Bihar, a rural state in northern India. In the village of Chausa, locals felt deeply uncomfortable after discovering dozens of bodies mysteriously washed up on the banks of the Ganges.
No one knows who these people were or how their bodies got there. The villagers found them on Monday evening. Stunned onlookers crowded around the remains, many with brightly colored clothing stuck to them, floating in the shallows. Images of the swollen bodies made the rounds of Indian media, disturbing countless people.
Officials said around 30 bodies were found. Witnesses estimated this number to be over 100.
Every now and then, say the villagers, they see a single corpse floating in the river. This is part of a custom whereby some families send the bodies of their loved ones to the Ganges, Hinduism’s most sacred river, weighted with stones. But officials and residents of Chausa suspect the unprecedented number of bodies they found this week belonged to Covid-19 victims.
“I have never seen so many bodies,” said Arun Kumar Srivastava, government doctor in Chausa.
As Covid-19 ravaged this area, Dr Srivastava said he saw more and more people carrying corpses, sometimes on their shoulders. “Definitely,” he said. “More and more deaths are occurring.”
Krishna Dutt Mishra, ambulance driver in Chausa, said many poor people dump bodies in the river because since the second wave of Covid the price of cremations has dropped from 2,000 rupees, around $ 27, to 15,000 rupees , about $ 200, which for most families is an insurmountable sum.
It has become a problem all over India. Covid-19 deaths have overwhelmed cremation grounds, and some unscrupulous cremation officers now charge five or even ten times the normal price for final rites.
“I hiked the entire stretch from Buxar to Chausa,” Mishra said, referring to another town further east. “I never saw even a few bodies, let alone so many of them, lined up on the river, all along this stretch.
Hari Kumar and Shalini Venugopal Bhagat contributed reporting.
