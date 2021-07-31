World
Covid: Delta pushes weekly cases to 4 million – Times of India
Outbreaks of fungal Delta variant prompted China and Australia to impose stricter Covid-19 restrictions on Saturday, as the WHO urged the world to contain the mutation before it turns into something more deadly and leads to the pandemic.
First detected in India, the strain has now reached 132 countries and territories. “Delta is a warning: it is a warning that the virus is evolving but it is also a call to action that we must act now before more dangerous variants emerge,” said the emergency director of the ‘WHO, Michael Ryan. Global, Covid infections are on the rise again, with the WHO reporting an average increase of 80% over the past four weeks in five of the health agency’s six regions, a jump fueled largely by the Delta variant.
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. said nearly four million new infections had been reported to WHO over the past week, and the organization expected the world to surpass 200 million known cases in the next two weeks. However, the totals are underestimated, as countries often underestimate cases – sometimes with very large margins. It is assumed that the known world death toll of around 4.2 million is also skewed. Things are still not as bad as they were not so long ago; more than 500,000 new cases are recorded daily, compared to more than 800,000 three months ago, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The most severe wave of coronavirus infections in China in months spread to two other regions – Fujian province and the megalopolis of Chongqing – on Saturday in an epidemic that has now spread to 14 provinces. More than 200 cases have been linked to an original Delta cluster in Nanjing city where nine cleaners from an international airport have tested positive. “The main strain currently circulating is the Delta variant … which poses an even greater challenge to virus prevention and control work,” said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the Chinese National Health Commission. The country where the disease first emerged has rushed to prevent the highly transmissible strain from taking root by detaining more than a million people and reinstating mass testing campaigns.
In Australia, where only around 14% of the population is stung, the third-largest city in Brisbane and other parts of the state of Queensland entered an instant lockdown on Saturday as a group of the Delta variant produced six new cases. Thailand and Malaysia on Saturday announced record Covid-19 infections, mostly due to the Delta variant. Malaysia, one of the disease hotspots, reported a record 17,786 cases on Saturday. More than 100 people gathered in Kuala Lumpur to call on Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to step down. Thailand also reported a daily record of 18,912 new Covid infections, bringing the total number of cases to 597,287. The country also reported 178 new deaths, also a daily record. The government said Delta accounts for more than 60% of cases in the country and 80% of cases in Bangkok.
