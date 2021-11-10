World
covid: Covid skyrockets in Europe as winter looms – Times of India
Coronavirus cases may be on the decline in much of the world, but they are on the rise again in Europe, where pandemic restrictions have been relaxed and cold weather has set in in some countries. Low vaccination rates in Eastern Europe are also to blame for the gloomy numbers. More than half of all new infections reported globally were from European countries, with one million new infections roughly every four days, according to a Reuters analysis. germany The coronavirus infection rate has reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic, public health figures showed on Monday, and doctors warned they will have to postpone planned operations in the coming weeks to do so. face. The seven-day incidence rate – the number of people per 100,000 infected in the past week – rose to 201.1, more than a previous record of 197.6 in December of last year.
Authorities in France said on Monday that the number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 had increased by 156 in the past 24 hours, the largest daily increase since August 23, to reach a one-month peak at 6,865.
A group of hospitals in the southern Dutch province of Limburg on Tuesday called on the government to take further steps to stem the rise in cases, saying it had no space or staff to treat more coronavirus patients. Infections in the Netherlands approaching historic highs despite adult vaccination rates of around 85%. The country reported weekly cases on Tuesday up 45% to 76,790, or more than 400 per 100,000 population.
Denmark Monday proposed to reinstate the use of a digital ‘corona pass’ to be showcased when Danes visit indoor bars and restaurants, as the country enters a third wave of the pandemic. Bulgaria daily reported record Covid deaths on Tuesday as the least vaccinated country in the EU grapples with a fourth wave.
Russia said the nationwide workplace closure it completed this week had helped turn the tide of the Covid wave, even though officials on Tuesday reported the highest number of virus deaths on a day (1211) to date. The country has reported 39,160 cases in the past 24 hours, up from a peak of 41,335 on Saturday. Ukraine Tuesday also hit Covid’s daily toll record with 833 deaths in the past day, surpassing the previous record of 793 over the weekend.
