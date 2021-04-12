COVID complicates efforts to stop drug traffickers and spur development

Ghada Waly spoke about the opening of the last session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND), the agency’s governing body, taking place this week in person and online from Vienna.

The shared responsibility to protect the health and well-being of all is essential. I welcome # CND2021 declaration responding to the challenges of the pandemic with solidarity. As we celebrate the anniversary of the international drug conventions, let’s build on common achievements for a fairer future https://t.co/xfFkvKTIn8pic.twitter.com/msu5OWVrVW – GhadaFathiWaly (@GhadaFathiWaly) April 12, 2021

“The pandemic has brought about changes in drug trafficking and the illicit drug market due to mobility restrictions and related measures. It has also increased the vulnerabilities associated with negative coping mechanisms and risky behaviors, ”she said. Told participants.

Growing vulnerabilities

In the shadow of the pandemic, opioids continued to claim more lives than any other drug, accounting for nearly 70% of drug-related deaths. At the same time, coverage for the prevention and treatment of drug use disorders, HIV and related diseases has also been affected.

Ms Waly added that COVID-19[female[feminine has also affected access to controlled substances for medical purposes, such as pain management, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

“The rise in poverty and unemployment resulting from the crisis has also exacerbated vulnerabilities,” she said. “More and more people no longer have access to appropriate care and are more exposed to drug use, and potentially more likely to turn to drug cultivation or trafficking in their desperation for a living.”

The UN official reported that following the 2008 financial crisis, drug use patterns became more harmful, with a shift to cheaper drugs and injecting drug use, in a context reduction in government funding to solve the problem.

“We must be prepared to face similar challenges in the current crisis,” she warned.

Country support

Ms Waly also reported on UNODCpandemic actions throughout the pandemic.

The agency has assisted policymakers and providers of drug prevention, treatment and care, as well as HIV services, while also working with hundreds of grassroots organizations.

In collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), staff have trained some 10,000 healthcare professionals in nearly 30 countries, serving thousands.

UNODC is currently preparing the latest edition of its flagship report on drugs in the world, to be launched in June. The study will provide insight into the expected development of drug markets after the pandemic, among other topics.

Over 1,400 participants from 128 countries are taking part in this latest session of the United Nations Commission. The official opening of the CND saw the adoption, by consensus, of a joint declaration that describes the new challenges, good practices and measures to be taken to face the impact of COVID-19.