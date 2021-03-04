World

Covid cases on the rise again in Europe, WHO warns – Times of India

COPENHAGEN: Number of new coronavirus cases increased in Europe after six weeks of decline, World Health Organization said Thursday.
“Last week, new cases of Covid-19 in Europe increased by 9% to affect just over a million. This ends a promising six-week drop in new cases, with more than half of our region showing an increase in new infections ” WHO The regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, said at a press conference.

