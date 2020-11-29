World
Covid cases in US surpass 4 million in November, doubling record set in October – Times of India
The total number of coronavirus case in United States for November surpassed four million on Saturday, more than double the October record set of 1.9 million cases. And the strong escalation is likely to continue – or deepen even more.
“We are on track to continue this accelerated pace of the epidemic and see an even faster increase in cases due to the movement inside, activities across the country and the large number of people traveled across the country for the vacationSaid Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University.
The milestone came as Americans traveled by the millions for the long Thanksgiving weekend and in the middle of a Black Friday which saw a bit of a crowded store. More than 170,000 people in the United States currently test positive every day. More than 1.1 million people have tested positive in the past week alone. The country’s overall total, since the start of the pandemic, that’s over 13 million infections – by far the largest epidemic in the world.
The Thanksgiving holiday, however, caused bias in reporting over the weekend, with new cases reported falling sharply on Thursday and then jumping sharply on Friday. Many states did not report data on Thanksgiving Day, when the national tally rose by more than 103,000 cases and more than 1,100 deaths – levels well below those of the previous Thursday, when 187,000 cases and 1,962 deaths were recorded. It was precisely for this reason that the numbers were artificially high on Friday, when many states reported two days of data. That pushed the country to exceed 200,000 cases in a single day for the first time, with 205,000 reported late Friday night, as well as more than 1,400 deaths. The previous Friday saw more than 198,600 infections and more than 1,950 deaths.
