“Covid cannot compete”. In a place mired in war, the virus is an afterthought.
KABUL, Afghanistan – For Mohammad Wakil, 23, social distance is an abstract concept. Every working day, he shakes hands with dozens of customers in the bustling bazaar where he sells second-hand shoes. He handles the dirty Afghan banknotes. He disdains hand sanitizer. A mask? Forget that.
“There is no coronavirus,” Wakil said in late October as shoppers invaded his rickety stall. “This is a lie told by the government.”
When the coronavirus pandemic first hit Afghanistan in March, the government struggled to close the cities and persuading Afghans to wear masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing. The measures were applied haphazardly for several weeks before citizens began to irritate themselves under the restrictions.
Today, even as public health officials confirm a deadly second wave of the virus, Covid-19 is an afterthought. Afghans have embraced a culture of denial, where personal priorities triumph over public health experts whose appeals are drowned out by public apathy, skepticism and the lingering belief that Allah determines the fate of a believer.
“The mentality of Trump and his supporters is exactly the same for the Afghan people,” said Dr Tariq Ahmad Akbari, until recently the chief medical officer of Kabul’s only infectious disease hospital. “They think Covid is Western propaganda.”
But unlike the United States, there is no political party or anti-government movement that downplays the virus by spreading disinformation. Even the Taliban have distributed personal protective equipment and implemented public health education programs. They have cleared government health officials in areas they control, the health ministry said.
In cities across the country, people go on a daily basis as if Covid-19 never existed. Although the virus is most transmissible indoors, scientists say it can also be contracted through close personal encounters outdoors. Yet Afghans crowd into buses and taxis, eat side by side in restaurants, pray in mosques, kiss each other in traditional Afghan greetings, and congregate in vast bazaars.
In the crowded streets of the city, few people wear masks. The ubiquitous public health posters warning of Covid-19 are regularly ridiculed as relics of the not-so-distant past when the coronavirus seemed terrifying and indomitable.
“We know people are tired of the virus and the health messages they keep hearing,” said Akmal Samsor, a spokesperson for the health ministry. “We live in a country with serious threats of war and poverty. Covid cannot compete. “
Afghans continue to contract the virus and die, but the scale of the epidemic is almost impossible to measure. The coronavirus death toll reported by the health ministry is 2,074, with 50,677 positive cases, but Afghanistan’s testing capacity is severely limited – it has only performed 180,000 tests since March. Its struggling health system cannot always distinguish Covid-19 from other causes of death in a country where disease and violence are endemic.
Health officials recognize that the actual death toll in Afghanistan is exponentially higher. According to the Ministry of Health, about 32% of the estimated 34 million people in Afghanistan have already contracted the virus. A World Health Organization model in May estimated that half of the population could be infected.
“The virus is circling the country,” Samsor said, noting that the death rate from Covid-19 increased by 47% in the first week of December. “If 95% of people wore masks for just two weeks, we could get the virus under control.”
Still, local media have lost interest in the virus, focusing instead on the peace talks, escalation of war and targeted assassinations in the capital.
Last spring, pharmacies were overwhelmed with requests for so-called viral treatments. But some pharmacists now say customers have convinced themselves that the virus is not worth thinking about, although some continue to look for miracle cures.
“People now think Covid is not a fatal disease so they don’t care at all,” said Faizullah Faizbakhsh, a pharmacist from Kabul.
At domestic airport terminals, passengers ignore the faded circles on the floor meant to separate them six feet. Only some airport employees wear masks. Flight attendants are masked, but not all passengers wear the free masks provided. People nonchalantly congregate in cinemas and malls.
Even the heart-wrenching stories of Afghans dying from the virus after infecting loved ones have not sparked widespread fears.
Zalmay Rahman, a resident of Mazar-e-Sharif in northern Afghanistan, said his entire family wore masks and used hand sanitizer. Still, his mother died of Covid-19, he said, and he and several other relatives also contracted the virus.
“We just hope we can survive this second wave,” said Rahman.
The feeling of apathy towards the virus seems to flow from top to bottom. In October, the Department of Health ordered officials to wear masks, reinstating a policy that had not been followed at the start of the summer. But in Kabul’s presidential palace complex, nearly all of the employees recently encountered by visiting journalists were maskless. In a palace cafeteria, workers ate side by side, hugging and shaking hands.
The Department of Health recently suggested mandatory masks for banks, shops and buses. He also proposed to close wedding halls, sports clubs and funeral rooms, and to temporarily sideline vehicles with more than five passengers. Proposals are pending.
The government has been unable to close cities because most Afghans have to venture out daily for a living. Eighty percent of the population lives near the poverty line in a country supported by foreign aid and a subsistence economy.
Afghanistan’s healthcare system depends on international support and spends around $ 5 per person annually – against $ 11,000 per person in the USA.
Even before Covid-19, 3.7 million Afghans needed emergency health care services, according to the World Health Organization. At least 30 health facilities have been attacked this year, in a context of widespread food insecurity and highest infant mortality rate.
In Kabul, the Afghan-Japanese Communicable Disease Hospital admits 40 more cases of Covid-19 a day than two weeks ago, said Ramin Hamid, the hospital’s director of health information.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has received 32,000 patients suspected of Covid-19, more than 500 of whom have died.
Yet even hospital workers sometimes neglect to wear masks or gowns, said Dr Meranay Baratzay, the hospital’s infection control physician. As he spoke, a man emerged unmasked after visiting a family member’s room with Covid-19.
“They don’t understand that Covid is real,” said Dr Niaz Ahmad, an emergency room doctor, of attendants and visitors. “It’s only the people who have lost someone to the virus who believe it.”
Among the patients in the Covid-19 ward, one day ago a student, Nazif Rezayi, 21, crouched in bed, coughing and wheezing. Hoarsely, he said he had taken no precautions, even living in a crowded student hostel.
“I didn’t take it seriously,” Rezayi said. “I’m doing it now. Everyone should.”
The 120-bed hospital has only 31 patient monitors, three x-ray machines, two ultrasound machines and no CT scanners. If the second wave of the virus intensifies, Dr Akbari said, the hospital will not be able to treat all of the Covid-19 patients.
Dr Ahmad shook his head in frustration. The doctor said he faithfully wears a surgical mask, washed his hands and practiced social distancing when going about his daily life outside of the hospital.
“But what’s the point,” he asked, “if no one else is following the rules?”
Reporting was provided by Fatima Faizi and Najim Rahim from Kabul, and Asadullah Timory from Herat, Afghanistan.
