“Covid cannot compete”. In a place mired in war, the virus is an afterthought.

Afghans continue to contract the virus and die, but the scale of the epidemic is almost impossible to measure. The coronavirus death toll reported by the health ministry is 2,074, with 50,677 positive cases, but Afghanistan’s testing capacity is severely limited – it has only performed 180,000 tests since March. Its struggling health system cannot always distinguish Covid-19 from other causes of death in a country where disease and violence are endemic.

Health officials recognize that the actual death toll in Afghanistan is exponentially higher. According to the Ministry of Health, about 32% of the estimated 34 million people in Afghanistan have already contracted the virus. A World Health Organization model in May estimated that half of the population could be infected.

“The virus is circling the country,” Samsor said, noting that the death rate from Covid-19 increased by 47% in the first week of December. “If 95% of people wore masks for just two weeks, we could get the virus under control.”

Still, local media have lost interest in the virus, focusing instead on the peace talks, escalation of war and targeted assassinations in the capital.

Last spring, pharmacies were overwhelmed with requests for so-called viral treatments. But some pharmacists now say customers have convinced themselves that the virus is not worth thinking about, although some continue to look for miracle cures.

“People now think Covid is not a fatal disease so they don’t care at all,” said Faizullah Faizbakhsh, a pharmacist from Kabul.

At domestic airport terminals, passengers ignore the faded circles on the floor meant to separate them six feet. Only some airport employees wear masks. Flight attendants are masked, but not all passengers wear the free masks provided. People nonchalantly congregate in cinemas and malls.