Covid: British Red List criticized as “travel apartheid” by Nigeria

Nigeria was added to the UK’s red list on Monday

Nigeria has slammed UK travel restrictions after being placed on the redlist amid fears over the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

“What is expected is a comprehensive approach, not a selective one,” Sarafa Tunji Isola, Nigeria’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom, told the BBC on Monday.

He also echoed the remarks made by the UN chief, who described the restrictions imposed on certain countries in southern Africa as “travel apartheid”.

New rules went into effect at 04:00 GMT.

This means travelers arriving from Nigeria will have to enter hotel quarantine – at their own expense – and self-isolate for 10 days.

“The travel ban is apartheid in the sense that we are not dealing with an endemic,” Isola told Today. “We are dealing with a pandemic. Whenever we have a challenge, there has to be collaboration. “

UK Government Minister Kit Malthouse, meanwhile, said the wording “travel apartheid” was “very unfortunate language”.

“We understand the difficulties created by these travel restrictions, but we are trying to buy some time for our scientists to work on the virus and assess how difficult it is going to be,” he told the BBC .

The UK Department for Health and Welfare said all countries collect data differently, which means it is difficult to directly compare information. He said the government would continue to monitor the data.

“Nasty and unfair”

Nigeria on Monday became the 11th country to be on the UK’s red list for international travel. All the nations currently on this list are African.

The only people allowed to enter the UK from these countries are British or Irish nationals, or UK residents. They will need to pay and self-isolate at a pre-booked government approved hotel for 10 days.

Nigerians in the UK have expressed shock at the new restrictions.

Olufemi Awokoya told the BBC he was trying to raise money for his wife’s quarantine as she is due to return from a trip to attend her mother’s memorial service.

“She’s being punished and our household is in financial trouble. She’s an NHS worker and triple bitten, and we can’t afford the £ 2,280 ($ 3,024) hotel bill,” he said. -he declares.

“I think the government’s decision (…) is bad, unfair and represents a heavy financial burden.”

Dozens of countries have placed restrictions on travel from southern Africa, and Canada and Hong Kong have included Nigeria on their lists. South Korea has also detected the Omicron variant in fully vaccinated travelers from Nigeria.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres first used the term “travel apartheid” on Wednesday, telling reporters in New York that the bans “are not only deeply unjust and punitive, they are ineffective.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) says general travel bans will not stop the spread of variants, and can potentially discourage countries from reporting and sharing important data.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo also condemned the restrictions imposed on African countries, calling them at a press conference last week “instruments of immigration control”.

A statement by the British government on Saturday The announcement of Nigeria’s addition to the Red List said the “vast majority” of cases of Omicron variants in the UK “have clear links to overseas travel from South Africa and of Nigeria “. Over the past week, 21 Omicron infections have been reported in England and “originate from Nigeria,” he said.

The Center for Disease Control in the Nigerian capital Abuja said it has so far identified only three cases of the variant, all of the passengers having previously traveled to South Africa.

In total, the country has reported 214,622 cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The new variant was first detected in South Africa in November. Little is known about it yet, but there are concerns that it may no longer be transmissible, with initial data suggesting that it could escape some of our immunity to Covid.

WHO senior scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Friday Omicron could become the dominant strain in the world, although she warned that this was difficult to predict and urged people not to panic.

