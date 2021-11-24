Covid and Brexit shrink Christmas markets

Anja Manke has 23 stands in Manchester

The traditional continental Christmas markets that fill UK squares and town centers will be smaller and less European this year.

The Covid pandemic has caused 10,000 full-time professional exhibitors to leave the industry.

And Brexit has made it harder to import goods and people into Britain.

Anja Manke runs 23 stalls that make up the German Christmas Market on St Ann’s Square in Manchester.

She has been traveling back and forth between Bremen and England for over two decades and considers it her second home.

But this year was different. It took weeks to organize the logistics and every product and person involved needed a permit.

“Usually we just came to work because we were citizens of a part of the world,” says Anja. “At first it was a lot of paperwork.”

As a result, she made the difficult choice not to bring a moose head that normally sits atop a German beer bar, and modified some products, including using an English company to import German beer.

Overall, fewer European exhibitors will be in Manchester this year. “It was very painful,” said Anja. She believes many did not return to the business because they had to live off their savings during the pandemic, and rising Covid rates in Europe have made traders nervous.

Anja’s business is registered in England, so she was eligible for a rebound loan.

And as this Christmas approaches. she worked with her European counterparts to share information and navigate the system. “We feel like family now,” she says.

The BBC has contacted a dozen town halls about their annual Christmas markets. Alone Leeds had canceled its deal and Coventry had traded theirs for a light installation as part of their year as the Capital of Culture.

The two largest, in Manchester and Birmingham, are now open, along with those in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Bournemouth, Oxford, York, Bristol, Nottingham, Newcastle and Exeter. But almost all of them have fewer stalls and attendance restrictions.

Allan Hartwell says it is difficult to bring English and Scottish traders to his market in Northern Ireland due to Brexit bureaucracy.

But that’s another story in Belfast. Its position across the Irish Sea, sharing an EU land border with the Republic, means transport and trade have been simpler.

“For European traders it has been very easy to come to Northern Ireland,” said Allan Hartwell, who runs Market Place Europe, in four UK cities.

“The bureaucracy is coming [in] get English and Scottish traders here. In England and Scotland, Allan saw his regular European traders give up. And in Belfast, it lost its former English and Scottish traders.

It took Markus Kochem 10 weeks to get his papers.

One is Markus Kochem – a self-proclaimed “Monsieur Riesling” for his specialty, the favorite glühwein of the Moselle Valley festivals.

It took him 10 weeks to sort through his papers, then the driver and pallet shortages in Germany gave him an additional challenge.

As a result, Markus abandoned the markets in Scotland and chose Northern Ireland only. “. “But I’m happy to be here, I missed it.”

As if that weren’t enough, in addition to Brexit, there are other restrictions.

“We have three different requirement levels for Covid in England, Scotland and Wales. It has been a nightmare,” Allan said.

He believes that the whole system is designed for large companies and does not support small freelancers.

Brexit, Covid and the loss of 10,000 full-time professional traders have taken their toll on large markets, which operate around the clock.

But that’s good news for some small events with street vendors.

Kelsey Thompson runs an early evening market at Henigan’s Bar on the outskirts of Bolton.

Kelsey was blown away by the number of locals who requested a booth, meaning she is able to offer "all kinds of resin gifts, candles, [to] fancy earrings ".

“We’re having a Christmas decorating party with all the staff to prepare it,” she says.

Kelsey was blown away by the number of locals who requested a booth, meaning she is able to offer “all kinds of resin gifts, candles, [to] fancy earrings “.

Local parent Emma Simpson believes small markets will be doing well this Christmas.

Local mother Emma Simpson started bottling sweet gifts as a hobby.

“I signed up for two Mondays here in December and two more at the local cricket club,” she says. “I had to order so much more to fill the orders. My kitchen is full of boxes! “

Emma thinks the small markets will be doing well this Christmas. “A lot of people want things to stay local this year. It’s great for me and I really like it.”

For everyone the BBC has spoken to – Anja, Allan, Markus, Kelsey and Emma – there is a common theme: a love for the Christmas season and a genuine desire to make 2021 even more special.

All were surprised and reassured by the level of enthusiasm for their markets – large and small.