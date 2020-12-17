COVID-accelerated evolution of Latin American electric utilities

BUENOS AIRES, December 17 (IPS) – Andrés Chambouleyron is a non-resident researcher at the Institute of the Americas and CEO of the Berkeley Research GroupThe COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated developments in Latin America’s electric utilities. The need for utilities to deal with structural issues arising from the increased deployment of renewable energy sources (CSRs) such as wind and solar power and distributed energy resources (DER) has grown rapidly. Technology unleashes major disruption and challenges. In many ways, traditional Latin American electric utilities are in crisis.

Electricity sector reforms across Latin America in the 1990s led to the widespread adoption of liberalization measures and a paradigm of unbundling generation, transmission and distribution in the sector. But now there is a pronounced paradigm shift for the region’s utilities.

Intermittent CSR and, more importantly, distributed generation (DG) photovoltaics (PV) and electric mobility (EV) have shaken up the decades-old system. In the aftermath of the COVID pandemic, there are clear directions that businesses and regulators should take to address the 3 Ds: decarbonization, decentralization and digitization.

Indeed, unlike traditional thermal or hydraulic production, intermittent RSE and DER require increased flexibility of the network and of operations (system operator or ISO), both in terms of supply and demand.

Most noticeable is the critical need to accommodate increasingly steep ramps (up and down) resulting from the increasingly intermittent on and off of RSE as they take greater share of electricity supply.

The increasing adoption of intermittent CSR in Latin American countries will continuously change the electricity landscape requiring changes at every stage of the vertical structure of the sector. The first challenge, by definition, is how to deal with intermittency.

Intermittency requires the traditional backup generation to come off (in) line whenever the sun begins (stops) to shine and the wind begins (stops) to blow.

The greater the share of intermittent CSR in total production, the greater the slope of the downward and upward ramps during sunrise and sunset (that is to say duck ‘belly’ is getting bigger, see below) requiring faster and faster backup generation to enable / replace PV solar panels or wind turbines that are working / offline.

Alternatively, the backup generation can be (and is already in progress) replaced by storage. Batteries charged during peak hours can later replace solar panels whenever the sun goes down (or the wind stops), pumping energy into the grid, thus reducing the evening peak (see below). below), thus replacing the traditional (and more expensive) alternative thermal or hydraulic production as the next graph shows.

Once the issue of intermittency is addressed and resolved, CSRs have enormous advantages over traditional production, namely: they are (increasingly) more economical, they have zero marginal costs as resources natural (that is to say sun and wind) are of unlimited supply, they do not pollute the environment and, combined with storage, can help reduce grid congestion and losses during peak hours. However, they may require additional investments in transport and / or storage to fully exploit their potential.

Intermittent RSEs in Latin America are normally located in sparsely populated areas, sometimes thousands of kilometers from energy consumption centers.

The combination of remote locations, more geographically dispersed and smaller installed capacities generates more capillarity in transport networks which in turn require more investment in transmission lines, each of them of smaller capacity. But, it’s important to note that storage can help overcome some of these issues.

To some extent, the intermittency problem inherent in RSE has been solved by back-up generation (thermal and hydro) and increasingly by storage. The increased investment in RSE will require additional investment in transmission capacity due to their more remote and dispersed location.

This need for additional investment can, however, be alleviated by an additional investment in storage which will help stabilize the flow of electricity, thereby reducing congestion and losses.

There is also technology that is emerging rapidly and what many see as an opportunity for distribution companies (DistCos) to network islands with microgrid technology and to promote smaller projects near loads where possible. In this way, the micro-network would be more manageable.

A slightly different technological challenge for electric utilities will be posed by distributed energy resources (DER) and electromobility (EV).

Among the DERs, DG adds to the intermittency problem, but it is now directly confronted with (DistCos). When hundreds, if not thousands of rooftop photovoltaic panels turn on and offline, inject power into the utility grid (or charge batteries or an EV) DistCos must now manage intermittence

in their own networks, probably using a distribution system operator or a DSO and possibly also a TSO transmission system operator because the number of real-time transactions is multiplying by hundreds or even thousands.

The old graph of ducks at the generation level now also appears at the cast level, forcing DistCos to manage their own duck belly and manage their own shipment with a DSO and possibly also a TSO.

EV challenges DistCos with the multiplicity of real-time transactions like storage does, but with an additional problem: EV requires a different distribution network design as users charge EV batteries all around the distribution network, changing location all the time, thereby changing load factors and requiring additional investment in distribution lines and transformer substations to meet this additional mobile demand.

But, then again, emerging technologies being implemented in parts like California have started looking to use EVs as storage for home use during blackouts.

A sustainable electricity network

The traditional vertically separated electric utility is clearly in crisis. New renewable generation sources associated with DG plus storage and electric vehicles are leading to the necessary evolution of the traditional vertically disintegrated paradigm in the region’s electric sector.

Finally, to improve access to electricity through lower prices and cleaner energy matrices, it is imperative that the region embark on an energy integration program. By allowing countries with temporary deficits (surpluses) to import (export) clean energy (from or to) low-density renewable countries, thus helping to move faster towards decarbonization.

What is clear is that the COVID pandemic and its aftermath should be seen as a catalyst for the long-needed reform in Latin America’s energy sector by addressing these key technological challenges.

Out of crisis, opportunity.