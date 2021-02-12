Covid Absolutism

A related trend is “Hygiene theater”, as Derek Thompson of The Atlantic described it: The New York City subway system shuts down every night, for example, so workers can do a deep clean.

There are two big questions to ask about these actions: How much are they doing to reduce the spread of the virus? And do they have drawbacks?

No documented cases

The answer to the first question, according to many experts, is: they seem to be doing little good. Banning outdoor activities is unlikely to reduce the spread of the virus, nor to encourage people to wear masks outside.

Around the world, scientists have not documented any cases of outdoor transmission unless people had a close conversation, Dr Muge Cevik, an infectious disease specialist at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. “The small number of cases where transmission to the outside has occurred”, she wrote on twitter, “Were associated with close interactions, especially prolonged duration, or environments where people mingled indoors and outdoors.” The newer variants of the virus are more contagious, but there is no indication that they will change this pattern.

As my colleague Tara Parker-Pope says, “Avoid breathing the air that others breathe out.”

A student walking across campus – let alone a masked student – poses little risk to another student who stays at least six feet away. The same goes for joggers in your neighborhood.