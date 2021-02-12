Covid Absolutism
Hello. We are watching the debate over the absolutism of the coronavirus.
In a public health emergency, absolutism is a very tempting response: People should stop any behavior that creates additional risk.
This instinct has led to calls for gay men to stop having sex during the AIDS crisis. He has also stimulated campaigns for abstinence among adolescents, in order to reduce sexually transmitted diseases and pregnancies. And in the fight against obesity, people have been drawn to fads like eliminating trans fats or carbohydrates.
Nowadays, there is a new absolutist health fad: discouraging – or even banning – any behavior that appears to increase the risk of coronavirus infection, however small.
People Carry on at yell joggers, walkers and cyclists who do not wear masks. The University of California, Berkeley, this week banned outdoor exercise, masked or not, saying, “The risk is real.” The University of Massachusetts at Amherst has banned outdoor walks. He encouraged the students to exercise by “Access food and participate in Covid tests twice a week.”
A related trend is “Hygiene theater”, as Derek Thompson of The Atlantic described it: The New York City subway system shuts down every night, for example, so workers can do a deep clean.
There are two big questions to ask about these actions: How much are they doing to reduce the spread of the virus? And do they have drawbacks?
No documented cases
The answer to the first question, according to many experts, is: they seem to be doing little good. Banning outdoor activities is unlikely to reduce the spread of the virus, nor to encourage people to wear masks outside.
Around the world, scientists have not documented any cases of outdoor transmission unless people had a close conversation, Dr Muge Cevik, an infectious disease specialist at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. “The small number of cases where transmission to the outside has occurred”, she wrote on twitter, “Were associated with close interactions, especially prolonged duration, or environments where people mingled indoors and outdoors.” The newer variants of the virus are more contagious, but there is no indication that they will change this pattern.
As my colleague Tara Parker-Pope says, “Avoid breathing the air that others breathe out.”
A student walking across campus – let alone a masked student – poses little risk to another student who stays at least six feet away. The same goes for joggers in your neighborhood.
The story is similar for deep cleaning. “Scientists are increasingly saying that there is little or no evidence that contaminated surfaces can spread the virus,” my colleagues Mike Ives and Apoorva Mandavilli have written. The only surface that is important to wash, frequently and vigorously, is the human hand.
Which brings us to the second question – whether there is a downside to absolutism. Covid-19 is a horrible disease. And the idea that a jogger somewhere could infect someone she passes, even from over six feet away, is scientifically plausible.
So why not take all possible precautions at all times?
Unintended consequences
The short answer is: because we are human.
Taking every precaution possible is unrealistic, just as telling all gay men and teenagers to abstain from sex was unrealistic. Human beings are social creatures who crave connection and pleasure and cannot minimize danger at all times.
Despite the risks, we eat carbohydrates, drink wine, sled and even ride in cars. We love to go for walks in the open air and drink a cup of coffee on a public bench. Many people who exercise find it difficult to do so with a mask. “We have the impression of suffocating” Shannon Palus wrote in Slate.
I have noticed that some of the clearest voices against Covid’s absolutism are researchers who have spent much of their careers studying HIV, including Cevik, Julia marcus, Sarit Golub and Aaron Richterman. They know the story. The demonization of sex during the AIDS crisis has contributed to more unprotected sex. If all sex is bad, why focus on safe sex?
There is a similar dynamic with Covid. “People don’t have unlimited energy, so we should ask them to be vigilant where it matters most,” Cevik wrote.
Telling Americans to wear masks when not needed undermines efforts to persuade more people to wear masks where they are vital. Remember: Americans don’t do a particularly effective job wearing masks when they make a big difference, inside and when people are close to each other outside.
Prohibiting students from walking in the open air will not require them to stay in their dormitories for weeks. But that will probably increase the chances that they to gather surreptitiously inside.
And spending money on deep cleaning leaves less money on safety measures that will protect people, like faster vaccination.
“The rules of really showing you’re doing something rather than doing something that’s really effective” are counterproductive, Marcus told my colleague Ian Prasad Philbrick. “Trust is the motto of public health.”
