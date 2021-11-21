World
Covid: 5th wave of Covid striking at lightning speed: France – Times of India
PARIS: Fifth wave coronavirus infections in France increasing at alarming rate, government reported on Sunday, with new daily Covid the number of cases has nearly doubled over the past week.
The seven-day average of new cases reached 17,153 on Saturday, down from 9,458 a week earlier, according to health officials, an increase of 81%.
“The fifth wave is starting at breakneck speed”, government spokesman Gabriel Attal told the media.
The latest seven-day increase is three times the average increase in cases recorded over the previous three weeks, indicating an exponential acceleration in infections.
So far, the surge in infections has not resulted in a massive influx of Covid patients into hospitals, with authorities blaming the limited number of intensive care patients on the high rate of vaccinations in France which appear to be very effective against the forms. most dangerous of Covid.
On Saturday, hospitals reported a total of 7,974 Covid patients to their care, including 1,333 in intensive treatment.
This compares to 6,500 and 1,000, respectively, a month earlier.
“There is a very strong increase in infections, but we also know that in France we have very high vaccination coverage,” he said. “We seem to be ahead of our neighbors when it comes to booster shots.”
France’s introduction of a health pass before other countries over the summer also helped control Covid, he said.
The health pass, mandatory in restaurants, cafes and many French cultural places, certifies that a person is perfectly vaccinated, has recently recovered from Covid, or has tested negative for the virus.
The government maintains its choice to “place the burden of restrictions on unvaccinated people rather than those vaccinated”, Attal noted.
