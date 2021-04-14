World
Covid-19: Virus outbreaks fuel fears 100 days before Tokyo Olympics – Times of India
TOKYO: The Olympic flame is en route across Japan and athletes around the world are stepping up their training, but 100 days before Tokyo 2020 opens, organizers still face monumental challenges.
Virus outbreaks, including in Japan, are wreaking havoc on preparations and fueling uncertainty over whether the Games can or should take place this summer.
The torch relay has been cut, overseas supporters will be excluded for the first time and the rise in infections means Tokyo and several other parts of Japan are under new restrictions.
Despite this, the tone of Olympic organizers and officials is still one of confidence, with public statements focused on how the Games will and will not be held.
They have reason to be optimistic.
The Olympic Torch Relay began in Fukushima last month, but with spectators excluded from the launch ceremony, and vaccination programs are underway in many countries, with some athletes having already been vaccinated.
Japan will not require Olympic participants to be vaccinated, but the International Olympic Committee encourages jabs and got Chinese-made doses for athletes in countries without access to them.
In Japan, sporting events are still alive, with spectator numbers capped, and fans have become accustomed to the virus rules that will be implemented at this summer’s Games, including the ban on cheering.
North Korea’s decision to skip Tokyo 2020 for viral reasons has not caused any rush for releases, with athletes generally appearing to be eager to return to the international stage.
“The past 14 months have been very motivating for all of us,” said five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky swimmer last week.
“Once we get there, we really want to show the world all the work we’ve done.”
In Japan, swimmer Rikako Ikee added a feel-good factor by earning a spot on the Olympic relay team just two years after being diagnosed with leukemia.
But that’s far from good news, just over a year after the historic postponement.
Covid-19 pushes across Japan forced the government to tighten restrictions just weeks after they were lifted, and testing and qualifications were disrupted by anti-virus border checks.
On Wednesday, the head of the Tokyo Medical Association warned that the increase in infections could make hosting the Games “really difficult”.
And in Osaka, the spike pushed the Olympic flame off public roads and onto a closed course in a park with excluded spectators.
Despite the problems, Tokyo 2020 organizers say they are confident “that we can host a safe and secure Games.”
They have published “playbooks” describing the anti-virus measures, which will be updated later this month, in hopes of allaying the fears of a public still largely opposed to hosting the Games this year.
Tens of thousands of athletes and other Olympic participants arriving from abroad will be able to skip quarantine and will not be required to show proof of vaccination.
But athletes will be asked to limit their movements, stay only at the Olympic Village during their events and undergo regular tests for the virus.
Foreign fans have already been excluded from the Games and a decision on the number of domestic spectators could be made in April.
Still, the atmosphere will be a far cry from the usual rowdy celebrations, and it’s unclear what the high demand for tickets will be when they finally go back on sale.
Polls show most Japanese people are in favor of a further postponement or cancellation, but numbers in favor of hosting the Games this summer soared to around 27% in March, from just 11% in January.
“The Covid-19 situation will naturally influence the public’s view of the Games,” organizers said in response to questions from AFP.
They noted that most of the Olympics were criticized before they started, but said they expected the mood to change once the athletes take the stage after the opening ceremony on July 23.
“Each time, we are inspired by their strength and resilience, and it will be truer than ever this year.”
Virus outbreaks, including in Japan, are wreaking havoc on preparations and fueling uncertainty over whether the Games can or should take place this summer.
The torch relay has been cut, overseas supporters will be excluded for the first time and the rise in infections means Tokyo and several other parts of Japan are under new restrictions.
Despite this, the tone of Olympic organizers and officials is still one of confidence, with public statements focused on how the Games will and will not be held.
They have reason to be optimistic.
The Olympic Torch Relay began in Fukushima last month, but with spectators excluded from the launch ceremony, and vaccination programs are underway in many countries, with some athletes having already been vaccinated.
Japan will not require Olympic participants to be vaccinated, but the International Olympic Committee encourages jabs and got Chinese-made doses for athletes in countries without access to them.
In Japan, sporting events are still alive, with spectator numbers capped, and fans have become accustomed to the virus rules that will be implemented at this summer’s Games, including the ban on cheering.
North Korea’s decision to skip Tokyo 2020 for viral reasons has not caused any rush for releases, with athletes generally appearing to be eager to return to the international stage.
“The past 14 months have been very motivating for all of us,” said five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky swimmer last week.
“Once we get there, we really want to show the world all the work we’ve done.”
In Japan, swimmer Rikako Ikee added a feel-good factor by earning a spot on the Olympic relay team just two years after being diagnosed with leukemia.
But that’s far from good news, just over a year after the historic postponement.
Covid-19 pushes across Japan forced the government to tighten restrictions just weeks after they were lifted, and testing and qualifications were disrupted by anti-virus border checks.
On Wednesday, the head of the Tokyo Medical Association warned that the increase in infections could make hosting the Games “really difficult”.
And in Osaka, the spike pushed the Olympic flame off public roads and onto a closed course in a park with excluded spectators.
Despite the problems, Tokyo 2020 organizers say they are confident “that we can host a safe and secure Games.”
They have published “playbooks” describing the anti-virus measures, which will be updated later this month, in hopes of allaying the fears of a public still largely opposed to hosting the Games this year.
Tens of thousands of athletes and other Olympic participants arriving from abroad will be able to skip quarantine and will not be required to show proof of vaccination.
But athletes will be asked to limit their movements, stay only at the Olympic Village during their events and undergo regular tests for the virus.
Foreign fans have already been excluded from the Games and a decision on the number of domestic spectators could be made in April.
Still, the atmosphere will be a far cry from the usual rowdy celebrations, and it’s unclear what the high demand for tickets will be when they finally go back on sale.
Polls show most Japanese people are in favor of a further postponement or cancellation, but numbers in favor of hosting the Games this summer soared to around 27% in March, from just 11% in January.
“The Covid-19 situation will naturally influence the public’s view of the Games,” organizers said in response to questions from AFP.
They noted that most of the Olympics were criticized before they started, but said they expected the mood to change once the athletes take the stage after the opening ceremony on July 23.
“Each time, we are inspired by their strength and resilience, and it will be truer than ever this year.”
Source link