COVID-19 vaccines: how and when will low-income countries access them?

The first two COVID-19 vaccines authorized in Europe and the United States – manufactured by Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna – are not well suited for low-income countries. Availability is also an issue, as most of these vaccines have been purchased by high-income countries. Credit: United Nations.

January 20 (IPS) – COVID-19 vaccination programs are accelerating in high-income countries, but for much of the world, the future looks bleaker. Although a number of middle-income countries have started to roll out vaccines, widespread immunization may still be needed. years.

The first two COVID-19 vaccines authorized in Europe and the United States – manufactured by Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna – are not well suited for low-income countries. Pfizer should be stored at -70 ° C, requiring expensive equipment and infrastructure and costing around US $ 20 (£ 14.50) a dose. Moderna can be stored in a standard refrigerator for up to 30 days, but is even more expensive. Low- and middle-income countries therefore have few direct agreements to purchase these vaccines.

Availability is also a problem. Most of these vaccines were purchased by high income countries. Pfizer offered to provide only 50 millions doses of its vaccine to the 1.3 billion people in Africa between March and December 2021, while Moderna has not allocated any for Africa this year. Fears abound that for a while at least most of the world will live without it.

COVAX: not enough and too slow

Supported by the World Health Organization (WHO), the COVAX initiative was created to share COVID-19 vaccines around the world, especially with low income countries. In 2020, $ 2.4 billion was raised, with deals made to give low- and middle-income countries 1.3 billion vaccine doses.

However, Pfizer vaccine is still the only one to have received WHO emergency use list, a minimum regulatory requirement for distribution via COVAX. A third western vaccine – developed by Oxford / AstraZeneca – is significantly cheaper, easier to store and on a large scale manufacturing partnerships in place, as well as an agreement to supply COVAX, but is Awaiting Approval of the WHO.

WHO said COVAX will deliver its first vaccines by the end of January at the earliest. By the end of 2021, it aims to deliver 2 billion doses worldwide.

But even if this promise is kept, it will be insufficient. Speaking on behalf of the African Union, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed concern that “the volumes of COVAX to be released between February and June may not exceed the needs of front-line health workers, and therefore may not be sufficient to contain the ever-growing toll of the pandemic in Africa”.

The total doses promised by COVAX to Africa, he noted, will only cover 300 million people, or 20% of the continent’s population.

India, China and Russia to the rescue?

Not wanting to wait, high-income countries bypassed COVAX by cutting direct offers with the manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccines instead. More and more they are joined by middle income countries, like Argentina, Indonesia, South Africa and Turkey, but these countries are turning to different products: vaccines made in India, China and Russia.

The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, has a license to produce the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, while Bharat Biotech has developed its own. India approved both products on January 3, and the national deployment began on January 16.

India is also making its vaccine production available to other countries. Bangladesh has approved IBS’s Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine and has reached an agreement to 30 million doses, while South Africa has ad it will provide 1 million at the end of January and another half a million in February.

SII is one of three suppliers providing the African Union with 270 million doses of vaccine, with 50 million should arrive by June 2021. It will also supply COVAX, but the Oxford / AstraZeneca IBS vaccine is still awaiting regulatory approval from the WHO.

Following his first adventures in diplomacy mask, China has been extremely active use vaccines to build political bridges as well. President Xi Jinping pledged that Chinese vaccines will be available in the form of global public good, and also offered financial support to help Latin America and Africa acquire COVID-19 vaccines.

Sure the 31st of DecemberChina has approved a vaccine developed by state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm for general use. The company plans to produce 1 billion doses in 2021, and the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco have it all started vaccine deployment. Egypt and Pakistan announced agreements for 10 million and 1.2 million doses, respectively.

Both turkey and Indonesia have started vaccination programs with another Sinovac vaccine, CoronaVac. Thailand and the Philippines will also soon be start to deploy this vaccine. A little further, the State of São Paolo in Brazil has made a deal for 46 million doses of CoronaVac and administered the country first COVID-19 inoculations with that.

Russia, the first country in the world to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, is also active in the field of vaccine diplomacy. His jab Sputnik V received initial approval on Aug 11. Argentina has started to deploy Sputnik V on December 24, and the vaccine is one of the first for COVID-19 to be given anywhere in sub-Saharan Africa, in Guinea. Manufacturing partnerships are in place with Straight drugs and other Indian companies, also for production in Turkey. The Brazilian state of Bahia has has agreed to host other trials of Sputnik V in exchange for priority access to 50 million doses.

When will the world be vaccinated?

Increasingly, middle-income countries are accessing and launching COVID-19 vaccination programs, but do so outside of WHO’s purchasing and regulatory mechanisms. While this allays fears that they would happen completely, there is a certain mistrust popping up around the tests and reported efficacy vaccines that have not yet been approved by WHO.

If the world is to achieve sufficient vaccine coverage to stop COVID-19, existing vaccines – including those from India, China and Russia – must prove effective. Accessibility must also increase in low-income countries, not just in middle-income countries. Fears that the the virus mutates beyond these current vaccines, they must also remain unrealized.

The enormous task of vaccination cannot be overstated. Despite having enormous manufacturing capacity, India’s target of vaccinating 300 million of its population by August 2021 still means that less than a quarter of its population will have received the vaccine. “For everyone on this planet – or at least 90% – to get it, it will be at least 2024”, says Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII.

Rory horner, Senior Lecturer, Global Development Institute, Manchester University

This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.