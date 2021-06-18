COVID-19: vaccines given next year, “too late for those who die today”

It was one of the main messages relayed to journalists Friday by the World Health Organization (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who said if the richest countries and pharmaceutical companies wait to donate and produce more pictures until next year, it will be “too late for those who die today”.

Welcoming Guinea’s expected announcement on Saturday that its last outbreak of Ebola virus disease was braked after just four months, he said, showing what could be done on a much larger scale, with the coronavirus.

Global vaccine failure

"And yet, even after 18 months, the ineffective use of public health and social measures, increased social mix and vaccine inequity, continue to give COVID-19 an opportunity to mutate, spread and kill, "Tedros said. "The global failure to equitably share vaccines is fueling a two-track pandemic that is now wreaking havoc among the world's poorest and most vulnerable people.

Every region has countries that are now facing a sharp increase in cases and deaths, he noted, adding that countries in Latin America are in dire straits, with cases in Africa increasing by 52% in the past. over the past week.

“And we expect things to only get worse. Less than one percent of the African population has been vaccinated. Vaccines given next year will be far too late for those who die today, or are infected today, or are at risk today. “

Firm targets

WHO’s global goals are to immunize at least 10% of each country’s population by September, at least 40% by the end of 2021 and 70% by the middle of next year.

“These are the critical milestones that we must reach together to end the pandemic,” said Tedros, comparing the current rate of 20% of complete vaccines in more than half of the richest countries, with the frightening statistic that The same can be said of just three lower and middle income countries.

“We very much appreciate the donations of vaccines announced by the G7 and others. And we thank the countries, including the United States, that pledged to share doses in June and July. We urge others to follow suit. We need vaccines to donate now to save lives, ”added Tedros.