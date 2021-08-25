World
Covid-19: Vaccine Efficacy Decreased With Onset Of Delta, CDC Report Says – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines among frontline workers fell to 66% after the delta variant became dominant, up from 91% before its onset, according to a report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Vaccines are always protective, CDC said, and the result should be interpreted with caution, as vaccine efficacy may decrease over time and efficacy estimates were imprecise.
“While these interim results suggest a moderate reduction in the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in preventing infection, the sustained two-thirds reduction in infection risk underscores the importance and continued benefits of Covid vaccination. -19 “, wrote researchers in Morbidity and Weekly Mortality Report.
The findings echo previous evidence from Israel and the UK suggesting that Covid vaccines have lost some effectiveness in preventing infections over time as the delta variant spreads. These research findings and more will be reviewed next week as CDC advisers assess the Biden administration’s plan to give booster doses to most vaccines in the United States.
The recall campaign, still pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration, is expected to begin on September 20. The CDC’s advisory committee on immunization practices will review the supplemental dose plan in a two-day meeting starting Monday.
The finding of reduced efficacy when delta was the dominant viral strain comes with an important caveat: the range of this estimate is very uncertain. The researchers reported a 95% confidence that the effectiveness was between 26% and 84% during this period.
The observational study followed more than 4,000 health workers, first responders, and other frontline personnel at eight U.S. sites in six states from December 2020 to August 2021. They were tested weekly for Covid infection and approximately 83% were vaccinated.
About two-thirds of those vaccinated had received the Pfizer Inc-BioNTech SE vaccine, 2% had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the rest had received the vaccine Moderna Inc vaccine.
Overall, the vaccinations were estimated to be 80% effective in preventing infection during the study period.
