COVID-19 vaccination: obstacles to overall herd immunity

Vaccinations against COVID-19 are essential to overcome the pandemic, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The United Nations agency has approved the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm for emergency use, which is a prerequisite for inclusion in the global vaccine solidarity initiative, COVAX. Credit: Unsplash / Ivan Diaz via UN News

The large socio-economic variation is mainly responsible for this disparity. Moreover, while industrialized countries have obtained more than enough COVID vaccines, middle and low income countries (MLICs) are lagging far behind.

Globally, the vaccination rate is slowing, the rarity in some countries and the refusal in others. At the current vaccination rate, less than half of adults in MLIC countries will be vaccinated by the end of 2021.

Therefore, WHO and MLIC countries must focus on ameliorating this grim situation.

Concerns about collective immunity

The increasing virulence of the new mutations (i.e. variants) of SARS-CoV-2 increased R0 compared to the original SARS. no vaccination of children under 12 years old.

Considering that between 15-30% of adults and adolescents (and parents of younger children) hesitate to get vaccinated, and children up to 16 years old are not approved for COVID vaccination in most countries, it will soon be impossible to obtain herd immunity.

On May 5, the FDA and CDC approved the vaccination of children between the ages of 12 and 15 in the United States. However, the vaccination of even 70% of children between 12 and 18 years of age is insufficient to achieve collective immunity.

Although millions of people have recovered from COVID infection, at the current rate it is difficult to achieve herd immunity from vaccination and post-infection immunity.

In addition, there are concerns about known and unknown short- and long-term adverse effects, and to what extent is childhood immunization justified given their generally low likelihood (in the absence of obesity and vitamin D deficiency) from being seriously harmed. or killed by COVID-19.

Based on the availability of vaccines and reasonable immune responses to defend against current and likely future variants, vaccination of adults and adolescents has become an ongoing process.

Obstacles to collective immunity

The collective effects of those mentioned above are likely to prevent a sufficient percentage of people fully immunized in a given time period to achieve and maintain herd immunity. Failure to do so will allow the virus to spread within and across countries for years to come, as it spread across the world at the start of the pandemic.

This demonstrates the importance of honest and open collaborations from all counties, working cohesively to achieve global collective immunity, enabling the elimination of SARS.Cov-2 from the world.

Herd immunity cannot be achieved through vaccination and actual infection unless (A) pharmaceutical (vaccine) companies eliminate their greed, (B) revoke or share restrictive patents related to COVID vaccines and their production for a greater good, (C) provide adequate doses of effective free or discounted vaccines for MLICs, (D) motivate and entice those who hesitate to get vaccinated, and (E) continue to wear masks and avoid mass gatherings for months to come.

Even if the mentioned obstacles are overcome, the inability to access, secure or purchase COVID vaccines by most MLICs will prevent the realization of herd immunity. Despite widespread propaganda, the World Health Organization (WHO), the GAVI Institute and the industrialized countries (G-20) do not seem to pay attention to quickly overcome these critical obstacles.

Childhood vaccination

The recently started clinical trials of vaccines in children aged 5 to 16 years should be finished by the end of summer / fall 2021. Assuming there are no complications or unexpected developments, COVID vaccines for children aged five and over will likely be approved towards the end of the year.

Despite rhetoric from vaccine makers and some administrators, the scenario could worsen as natural and vaccine-induced immunity fails to sustain for more than a year.

Nonetheless, concerns remain about the currently unknown long-term adverse effects of the vaccine and the extent to which these uncertainties may be justified, based on the short-term likelihood of COVID-19 infection versus harm to a child. .

While clinical trials are underway in children, wealthy countries should consider (A) waiving patents related to the COVID vaccine, (B) postponing vaccination of children under 16, and (C) hijacking millions of doses of surplus vaccines and those ear-labeled for young children to MLIC countries immediately.

COVID vaccine approval status

COVID vaccines are currently in use, via “Emergency Use Authorization” (EUA) by regulatory authorities, including the FDA. EUA is required by federal law when the intended agent is not authorized and there is no effective treatment.

However, this temporary approval status under the EUA for COVID vaccines will – or arguably should be revoked when alternative agents, such as vitamin D3, ivermectin, etc., are approved for the prevention or treatment of COVID.

It should be noted that none of the COVID vaccines are licensed for the prevention or treatment of COVID. Therefore, COVID-19 vaccine consent forms and promotional material mandated to indicate that the vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) but authorized for emergency use only (see below).

In addition, Federal law prohibits the appointment of investigative officers (i.e. COVID vaccines) by states, employers, school administrators, etc .: i.e. drugs authorized under the EUA rule cannot be legally mandated. So people have the right to refuse.

While organizations and entities are encouraged to facilitate and provide vaccination to employees and students, the law prevents them from making vaccination mandatory. While vaccination can prevent complications and death, employees and students have the right to refuse. If regulators, like the FDA, end up licensing vaccines, the guidelines will change.

COVID Vaccine Industry Disclaimer

the The US federal government and the FDA have mandated the inclusion of specific disclaimers by manufacturers and state governments on COVID-19 vaccines. What follows statements appear in consent forms informing recipients before receiving the vaccine and advertisements.

The disclaimer states, “I have informed that this COVID-19 vaccine is an unapproved drug authorized under emergency use authorization from the FDA. I have been informed of the alternatives to the COVID-19 vaccine and the risks and benefits of the alternatives. I have also been briefed on the known and potential significant risks and benefits of this COVID-19 vaccine and the extent to which these risks and benefits are unknown. ”

Nonetheless, no one reads these fine print consent forms in detail as they look forward to getting the vaccine. The second half of the above disclaimer is not followed by the vast majority of immunization staff and most have no idea.

Therefore, immunization teams do not inform recipients of alternative options or the potential risks, benefits, or alternatives available to recipients to make an informed choice.

Contact details: Sunil J. Wimalawansa, MD, PhD, MBA, DSc: s[email protected]

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram