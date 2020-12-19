World
Covid-19: United States accuses China of ‘obstructing’ WHO investigation and ‘peddling’ questionable vaccines – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Urge international community to demand transparency from China on spread of Coronavirus pandemic, the United States accused Beijing of “obstructing” a WHO probe on the origin of the deadly virus in the city of Wuhan, in central China, and “peddling” questionable vaccines a year after the disease broke.
The United States leads the world with more than 17,442,100 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 313,000 deaths.
“Even today, almost a year after the world first learned of the epidemic, the Chinese Communist Party still spreads disinformation about the virus and obstructs a World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating its origin and spread, ”US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.
“It also sells vaccines that lack essential data on safety and efficacy, due to a fundamental disregard for transparency and accountability regarding clinical trial results. Both actions put Chinese citizens, and the world in danger, ”he said.
Pompeo said the nations of the world should demand transparency from Beijing on the origin and spread of the pandemic that has resulted in the loss of more than a million lives and the destruction of millions of livelihoods. If they don’t, China’s record of public health crises makes another future pandemic from China extremely likely.
“It has now been a year since China first identified a patient in Wuhan with unknown pneumonia, now known as Covid-19. Since then, the United States and other free countries, such as Germany and the United Kingdom, have led a remarkable and unprecedented vaccine development effort that has raised hope around the world, ”a- he declared.
The United States authorized emergency use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna on Friday, a week after the one co-developed by Pfizer and BioNTech received similar approval.
Pompeo said the pandemic was “not an accident”.
“Time and time again, democracies that value transparency, the rule of law, property rights and free market capitalism have produced innovative solutions to public health crises … In contrast, authoritarian regimes control information and stifle innovation, ”he said.
China has punished brave Chinese scientists, doctors and journalists who have tried to alert the world to the dangers of the virus spreading, allowing a controllable outbreak to become a global pandemic, Pompeo alleged.
China has dismissed Pompeo’s previous statements about the coronavirus outbreak as politically motivated.
Meanwhile, the United States on Thursday imposed new restrictions on certain entities for activities that undermine their national security and foreign policy interests.
Specifically, the Commerce Department added 59 Chinese entities to its list of export control entities.
The United States has added four entities to the entity list to enable human rights abuses in China by providing the Chinese government with high-tech DNA testing or surveillance equipment.
“We urge the Chinese Communist Party to respect the human rights of the Chinese people, including Tibetan Buddhists, Christians, members of Falun Gong, Uyghur Muslims, and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups,” the State Department said.
In addition, the Commerce Department added 19 entities to the entity list for systematically coordinating and committing more than a dozen cases of theft of trade secrets from U.S. companies to advance the Chinese defense industrial complex.
He alleged that China was engaged in activities that undermined US efforts to combat illicit trafficking in nuclear and other radioactive material; or used US exports to support the Chinese military and its defense industrial base, the ultimate goal of which is to outdo the capabilities of other countries they see as competitors, especially the United States.
These new restrictions also impose costs on Beijing’s illegal campaign of coercion by the south china sea.
The Commerce Department added 25 shipbuilding research institutes affiliated with the China State Shipbuilding Corporation to the list of entities, along with six other entities that provide research, development and manufacturing support for the Navy of People’s Liberation Army or attempted to acquire items of American origin. in support of the programs of the People’s Liberation Army.
Meanwhile, the United States on Thursday imposed new restrictions on certain entities for activities that undermine their national security and foreign policy interests.
Specifically, the Commerce Department added 59 Chinese entities to its list of export control entities.
The United States has added four entities to the entity list to enable human rights abuses in China by providing the Chinese government with high-tech DNA testing or surveillance equipment.
“We urge the Chinese Communist Party to respect the human rights of the Chinese people, including Tibetan Buddhists, Christians, members of Falun Gong, Uyghur Muslims, and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups,” the State Department said.
In addition, the Commerce Department added 19 entities to the entity list for systematically coordinating and committing more than a dozen cases of theft of trade secrets from U.S. companies to advance the Chinese defense industrial complex.
He alleged that China was engaged in activities that undermined US efforts to combat illicit trafficking in nuclear and other radioactive material; or used US exports to support the Chinese military and its defense industrial base, the ultimate goal of which is to outdo the capabilities of other countries they see as competitors, especially the United States.
These new restrictions also impose costs on Beijing’s illegal campaign of coercion by the south china sea.
The Commerce Department added 25 shipbuilding research institutes affiliated with the China State Shipbuilding Corporation to the list of entities, along with six other entities that provide research, development and manufacturing support for the Navy of People’s Liberation Army or attempted to acquire items of American origin. in support of the programs of the People’s Liberation Army.
