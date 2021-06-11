World
Covid-19: the G7 will provide 1 billion doses of vaccine to the “world” – Times of India
FALMOUTH: G7 leaders will agree to grow globally Covid vaccine manufacturing to deliver at least one billion doses to the world through share and fundraising programs, Britain said Thursday.
The announcement came after the United States announced it would give 500 million jabs to 92 poor and lower middle-income countries.
The UK, which hosts the gathering of the great powers in southwest England, added it would give at least 100 million excess doses over the next year, including five million from the weeks to come up.
The pledges follow growing calls for rich countries to step up efforts to share Covid-19 gunfire with less developed countries, with charities warning that the current situation leads to “vaccine apartheid.”
Britain, which has ordered more than 400 million doses, has come under fire for not starting to donate to poorer countries.
But on the eve of welcoming world leaders from the group of seven wealthy nations to their first summit in nearly two years, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson swore that would change soon.
“Due to the success of the UK vaccination program we are now able to share some of our excess doses with those who need them,” he said.
“At G7 summit I hope that my fellow leaders will make similar commitments. ”
A Downing Street statement said: “At the summit, world leaders are expected to announce that they will deliver at least one billion doses of coronavirus vaccine to the world … and establish a plan to expand vaccine manufacturing to achieve this. goal.”
Meanwhile, EU members have agreed to donate at least 100 million doses by the end of 2021, with France and Germany each pledging to provide 30 million.
French President Emmanuel Macron launched its own appeal to pharmaceutical companies producing vaccines to donate 10 percent of their production to poor countries.
The american president Joe biden on Thursday hailed a “historic” moment in the fight against the pandemic after Washington announced its donation.
“This is our responsibility, our humanitarian obligation to save as many lives as possible,” Biden told reporters at the start of his first trip overseas as president.
Biden said the move was in the best interests of the United States as well because of the risk of variants, while the White House said the move “would step up the global fight against the pandemic.”
The lingering challenge of beating the virus was previously laid bare by the World Health Organization which warned Europeans not to let their guard down as vaccination levels remain too low to stop another wave of infections.
Although pockets of the rich world have had successes against the disease, the gains are fragile and billions of people, mostly poor, remain unprotected.
Over 100 million people in 27 countries European Union, or 22.6% of its population, have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to an AFP count.
The contrast with developing countries was further highlighted on Thursday when the South African National Institute of Communicable Diseases announced that his country had technically entered a third wave with more than 9,000 cases in the past 24 hours.
India on Thursday reported a world record of more than 6,000 Covid-19 deaths in one day after a state significantly revised its data upward, fueling concerns that the official tally of nearly 360 000 deaths, the third highest death toll in the world, is woefully underestimated.
The United States has also come under fire for sitting on huge stocks of unused vaccine.
But with more than 60% of Americans having received at least one injection, Washington has decided to reclaim its global leadership with its huge donation which will be channeled through the Covax program which aims to ensure equitable global distribution of vaccines.
The White House said the doses would start shipping in August.
Ignoring suggestions that it is in a so-called vaccine diplomacy contest with Russia and China, Washington has described its initiatives as a return to multilateral action after nationalist isolationism under Biden’s predecessor. Donald trump.
In Europe, some lockdown restrictions have been relaxed recently, especially ahead of the Euro football competition starting on Friday.
But Hans Kluge, the WHO regional director, said he feared complacency.
“Vaccine coverage is nowhere near enough to protect the region from a resurgence,” Kluge told reporters, warning against repeating last summer’s “mistake” by prematurely relaxing protection measures .
The Iranian government has meanwhile warned that recent successes in containing the Middle East’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak risk being reversed if the public ceases to be diligent in its precautions amid a shortage. vaccines.
The country saw the total number of infections cross the three million mark on Thursday, adding to the global total of nearly 174,350,990. The pandemic has claimed more than 3.7 million lives worldwide.
