Covid-19 restrictions reimposed on Moscow as Asia-Pacific epidemics erupt – Times of India
MOSCOW: Restrictions on working from home were reimposed in Moscow on Monday as Russia tried to contain a deadly wave of coronavirus fueled by the Delta variant, while several Asian countries have also tightened restrictions to contain growth epidemics.
While many wealthy countries have reduced infections with rapid vaccinations, epidemics still rage from Bangladesh and Indonesia to South America, many of which are fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant that has been detected for the first time in India.
Russia has seen an explosion of new cases over the past two weeks because of the variant, and authorities announced new restrictions from Monday in the capital as they pushed skeptical citizens to get vaccinated.
“To stop the pandemic, one thing is needed: rapid and large-scale vaccinations,” Moscow mayor said Sergei Sobyanin said on state television on Saturday.
“No one has invented another solution.”
From Monday, people will have to work from home in Moscow – the epicenter of the outbreak in Russia – with the exception of vaccinated employees.
They will also need to present a QR code to enter restaurants, certifying that they are either vaccinated, that they have had Covid-19 in the past six months, or that they have a valid negative test.
The outbreak in Russia – already one of the worst affected countries in the world – has also raised concern due to the ongoing Euro 2020 football tournament which has seen thousands of fans attend matches in different countries on the continent. .
St. Petersburg has already hosted six matches and hosts one of the quarter-finals on Friday. The number of spectators was capped at half the capacity, but still over 26,000 people.
Covid-19 is known to have claimed nearly four million lives worldwide since it emerged in China in late 2019, and it continues to spread with multiple variants currently in circulation.
The Delta variant is now present in 85 countries and is the most contagious of all those identified to date, according to the World Health Organization.
The virus has also remained on in the Asia-Pacific region, where Bangladesh tightened its lockdown on Monday, slashing most economic activity.
The South Asian nation, home to more than 160 million people, will gradually close shops, markets, transport and offices by Thursday, and the move has triggered an exodus of tens of thousands of migrant workers from cities .
“We had no choice but to leave (the capital Dhaka), “Fatema Begum, 60, told AFP while waiting for a ferry.
“During confinement, there is no work. And if we do not work, how do we pay the rent?”
Thailand also reimposed restrictions on restaurants, construction sites and gatherings in the capital Bangkok and its suburbs on Monday due to a spike in cases.
Indonesia has battled one of Asia’s worst epidemics, a daily record of 21,000 new cases reported on Sunday as fears grew over the ability of its extended hospitals to handle the outbreak.
In its south, Australia was also battling new outbreaks spurred by the Delta variant, with its largest city Sydney and Darwin in the north going into lockdown on Sunday.
New restrictions were also announced Sunday in South Africa, where President Cyril Ramaphosa said “health facilities are stretched to the limit.”
The government of Africa’s worst-hit country has banned the sale of alcohol and all gatherings except funerals. The nighttime curfew has been extended by one hour and only take out food is allowed in restaurants.
But the situation has improved dramatically in wealthy Western countries that were once the epicenter of the pandemic, thanks to rapid vaccination campaigns.
All of Italy became a mask-free, “low-risk” area from Monday, a dramatic change from early last year when it was a global symbol of the coronavirus crisis.
Despite the progress, however, Health Minister Roberto Speranza urged Italians to be vigilant.
“Caution and caution are always in order, especially because of the new variants,” he wrote on Saturday.
“The battle is not yet won.
