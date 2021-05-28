Speaking at his last briefing from Geneva, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged more developers to support the COVID-19[feminine Pool d’accès à la technologie (C-TAP), la plateforme volontaire de partage des connaissances scientifiques, des données et de la propriété intellectuelle.

Inégalité vaccinale inacceptable

C-TAP a été créé il y a un an par le Président du Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, et plus de 40 chefs d’État, ainsi que QUI.

Le président Alvarado Quesado, qui s’est également adressé aux journalistes, a souligné la nécessité de protéger tout le monde, partout.

« Il n’est pas acceptable que plus de 50 % des vaccins disponibles dans le monde aient été utilisés dans seulement cinq pays qui représentent 50 % du PIB mondial. Malheureusement, les pays à faible revenu n’ont reçu que 0,3 [per cent] global doses, ”he said.

Tedros explained that contributing to C-TAP will enable qualified producers around the world to manufacture products against COVID-19.

If fully functional, it could lead to increased supply for countries and the global vaccine solidarity initiative, COVAX.

Study on the origins of COVID-19 “poisoned by politics”

Investigations into the origins of COVID-19 are “poisoned by politics,” a senior WHO official said on Friday.

Dr Michael Ryan, Executive Director, was responding to a question from a journalist regarding the lack of progress on launching a second phase following an international expert mission to China in January.

Preliminary results, announced in February, found the novel coronavirus was “extremely unlikely” to come from a lab, but perhaps it has passed from animals to humans.

Dr Ryan noted that there had been an increase in media coverage of the investigation in recent days “with woefully little news, evidence or new material”, which he found disturbing.

“We would, however, like everyone to separate, if they can, the politics of this issue from the science. This whole process is poisoned by politics, ”he said.

Dr Ryan added that countries and entities are free to pursue their own theories of origin.

“Putting the WHO in a position like it has been is very unfair to the science that we are trying to conduct. And that puts us as an organization, frankly in an impossible position to provide the answers the world wants, ”he said.

“So we would ask to separate science from politics and continue to find the answers we need in an appropriate and positive atmosphere where we can find the science to drive the solutions, through a process that is driven by solidarity, as Dr Tedros always says ”.