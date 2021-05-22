Covid-19: Pakistan records 3,070 new cases, 102 deaths in past 24 hours – Times of India

World

Covid-19: Pakistan records 3,070 new cases, 102 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan registered 102 more deaths due to Covid-19 and 3,070 new infections in the past 24 hours.
According to International NewsPakistan’s national number of active cases reached 63,229 Covid cases on Friday.
Most of the deaths were recorded in the Punjab, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Of a total of 102 deaths, 50 of the patients died on a ventilator. There have been 4,424 infected patients undergoing intensive care treatment at various health facilities in the past 24 hours, as The News International reports.
In the past 24 hours, the national coronavirus positivity ratio has been recorded at 5.95%.
So far, around 810,143 people have recovered across the country, resulting in a recovery rate of over 90%. About 20,089 deaths have been recorded in the country since the start of the pandemic last year.




