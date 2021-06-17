World
Covid-19 out of control in Afghanistan as cases soar 2,400% in one month – Times of India
KABUL: The Covid-19 the pandemic is getting out of control in Afghanistan, with cases increasing by 2,400% over the past month, hospitals filling and medical resources are quickly depleted, the International Committee of the Red Cross said Thursday.
More than a third of last week’s tests came back positive, the ICRC mentionned.
“Afghanistan at critical point in battle to contain COVID-19 as hospital beds overflow in capital Acceptance and in many areas ”, declared Nilab Mobarez, interim president of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, in a statement issued by the International Committee of the Red Cross.
The tide was straining a country where millions of people already live in poverty and where health resources are scarce.
Health authorities on Thursday recorded 2,313 positive cases and a record 101 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Officials and experts said the low number of tests means these official numbers are likely a dramatic undercoverage.
Afghanistan’s fragile health system has been damaged by decades of war. Violence has increased in recent months, with the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces in September and peace talks between the Afghan government and insurgents Taliban largely blocked.
Major hospitals closed their doors this week to new COVID-19 patients after an influx of cases left them with a lack of beds and oxygen shortages.
The ICRC warned that lack of access to vaccines and reluctance was exacerbating the situation. Less than 0.5% of Afghans have been fully immunized.
About 700,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine arrived in the country last week, allowing authorities to launch the next round of its vaccination campaign.
The ICRC was working with the Afghan authorities to provide more resources and try to boost the production of medical oxygen, according to Necephor Mghendi, head of the ICRC’s Afghan delegation.
“More international support is needed to help win this race against this virus, so that we can save thousands of lives,” he said.
