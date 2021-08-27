World
Covid-19 ‘not developed’ as biological weapon, says US intelligence community – Times of India
WASHINGTON: SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, was “not developed” as a biological weapon, the US intelligence community concluded in a report, with the president Joe biden reiterating the claim that China continues to reject calls for transparency and withhold information on the origins of the virus.
The director of national intelligence in a report, prepared under the chairmanship of the president, said on Friday that SARS-CoV-2 likely emerged and infected humans in a first small-scale exposure that occurred at the latest in November 2019 with the first known group of Covid-19 cases occurring in Wuhan, China in December 2019.
However, there was no unanimity among the intelligence community (THIS) on the origins of the coronavirus.
“The virus was not developed as a biological weapon. Most agencies also rate with low confidence that SARS-CoV-2 was probably not genetically modified; however, two agencies believe there was insufficient evidence to make an assessment anyway, ”the unclassified version of the report said.
The IC also assesses that Chinese officials had no prior knowledge of the virus before the onset of the initial Covid-19 outbreak, he said.
“After reviewing all available intelligence reports and other information, however, the IC remains divided over the most likely origin of Covid-19. All agencies believe two hypotheses are plausible: natural exposure to a infected animal and an associated laboratory incident, ”the report states.
Four IC elements and the National Intelligence Council assess with low confidence that the initial SARS-CoV-2 infection was most likely caused by natural exposure to an animal infected with it or to a closely related progenitor virus – a virus that would likely be similar to over 99 % to SARS-CoV-2.
These analysts give weight to the Chinese authorities’ lack of foreknowledge, the many vectors of natural exposure and other factors, according to the report.
An IC item assesses with moderate confidence that the first human infection with SARS-CoV-2 was most likely the result of a laboratory-associated incident, likely involving experimentation, animal handling or sampling by the Wuhan Institute of Virology. These analysts give weight to the inherently risky nature of coronavirus work, he said.
“Analysts of three IC elements remain unable to cluster around either explanation without additional information, with some analysts favoring natural origin, others laboratory origin and some seeing the hypotheses as equally probable. . Variations in analytical views are largely a result of differences in how agencies assess intelligence reports and scientific publications, and gaps in intelligence and science, ”the report says.
In the meantime, acknowledging receipt of the report, Biden in a statement, her administration will do everything possible to trace the roots of this epidemic that has caused so much pain and death around the world, so that it can take all necessary precautions to prevent it from happening again.
Critical information on the origins of this pandemic exists in China, “yet from the start Chinese government officials have worked to prevent international investigators and members of the global public health community from accessing it,” did he declare.
To this day, China continues to reject calls for transparency and withholding of information, even as the toll from this pandemic continues to rise, Biden said.
According to Johns Hopkins University data, the deadly virus has so far infected 215,290,716 people and killed 4,483,136 worldwide. The United States is hardest hit with a total of 38,682,072 infections and 636,565 deaths recorded so far.
“The world deserves answers, and I won’t rest until we have them. Responsible nations do not shirk this kind of responsibility to the rest of the world. Pandemics do not respect international borders, and we all need to better understand how Covid-19 came about in order to prevent further pandemics, ”Biden said.
America will continue to work with like-minded partners around the world to pressure China to fully share information and cooperate with phase II of phase II of the World Health Organization to determine the origins of Covid-19, in particular by providing access to all relevant data and evidence, he said.
Biden said the United States will also continue to pressure China to adhere to scientific norms and standards, including sharing information and data since the early days of the pandemic, protocols related to the biosecurity and information on animal populations.
“We must have a full and transparent account of this global tragedy. Nothing less is acceptable,” he said.
