Covid-19: New Zealand to open second travel bubble – Times of India

WELLINGTON: New Zealand will open a second travel bubble this month with lowercase the Cook Islands, after opening a travel bubble with Australia last month.
Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern says if all goes well, non-quarantine round-trip trips with the Cook Islands will begin on May 17.
The Cook Islands have a population of just 8,000 and depend on New Zealand tourists to boost their economy.
New Zealand has halted the spread of the coronavirus, while the Cook Islands have yet to record a single case.
Ardern said New Zealand will provide and help administer doses of the Pfizer vaccine to people in the Cook Islands.
Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown has said the country could begin its recovery journey as it prepares to welcome tourists back to its shores.
