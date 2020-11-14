COVID-19: New wave of restrictions in the United States amid latest wave

A new spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the hard-hit United States has sparked a wave of new restrictions across the country, with North Dakota becoming the latest state to require face coverings in public.

The state of the Great Plains, which borders Canada to the north, has become the 35th state in the United States to impose a face mask rule as an increase in hospitalizations threatens again to overwhelm the health care system in what is considered the third great wave of infections.

“Our situation has changed and we must change with it,” North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum said in a statement on Friday after the state, which has a population of just over 760,000, ruled the country. for days in the new daily COVID- 19 cases per capita.

As our situation regarding COVID-19 changes, we must change with it. Tonight, we announced four measures designed to reduce the endemic spread of infections in our communities, protect our vulnerable people, ensure the capacity of hospitals and keep schools and the economy open. pic.twitter.com/Chrifpyedh – Governor Doug Burgum (@DougBurgum) November 14, 2020

The United States has seen a steady increase in the number of cases since the start of November and 184,514 people tested positive for the disease on Friday, the highest total in a single day since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the daily average of deaths has increased from about 828 deaths per day for the seven-day period ending October 30 to 1,047 deaths per day for the period ending November 13, according to an analysis by The Associated Press of this data.

As of Saturday, more than 10.8 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the United States and 245,000 people have died after contracting the coronavirus – the highest in both categories of any country in the world.

North Dakota’s announcement came as the governors of Oregon and New Mexico ordered virtual lockdowns in their states – the most aggressive response to date from those officials since the outbreak initial and resulting interlocks in the spring.

“We are in a life and death situation, and if we don’t act right away, we can’t save lives, we can’t continue saving lives, and we will absolutely crush our health care system and our current infrastructure. ” New Mexico’s Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has said after imposing a two-week stay order at the home.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown has ordered a two-week “freeze” starting Wednesday under which all businesses will be required to close their offices and force people to work from home “to the greatest extent possible. “.

We are facing what could be the most difficult days of the pandemic yet. Our actions over the next 2 weeks, no matter where you live in the state, are critical. On December 2, we will reassess the progress we have made and the actions still needed. https://t.co/WKqw2wwvX7 – Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) November 13, 2020

The Democratic governor has warned that violators could face fines or arrests.

“For the past eight months, I’ve asked Oregonians to follow the letter and the spirit of the law, and we have not chosen to engage law enforcement,” Brown said. “At the moment, unfortunately, we have no other option.”

Governors of other states, including New York, Maryland, Virginia and Minnesota, have imposed more gradual measures in recent days, such as limiting the size of gatherings and closing businesses early, limiting capacity or reduced alcohol sales earlier.

Restriction fatigue

With the tighter lockdowns that began in March, giving way to less severe measures, officials across the United States are now grappling with citizens who may be less willing to make lifestyle changes.

There are currently no coronavirus restrictions imposed by the federal government in the United States.

Some state officials have said the impact of a foreclosure on the economy will cause more damage than the disease itself.

In Nevada, Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, has widely argued that a response to a pandemic should be left to the judgment of individuals.

Buyers comply with mask regulations in Bridgton, Maine [Robert F Bukaty/AP]

“It’s a tightrope to try to balance the control of the spread of COVID-19, to protect our hospitals against surges, and at the same time, not to destroy and stop our economy,” he said. he stated, as reported by the Associated Press.

In Texas, which this week became the first state to exceed one million confirmed cases, Attorney General Ken Paxton has taken one of the toughest lines against the new restrictions.

Paxton has filed a lawsuit after the city of El Paso shut down non-essential businesses after an increase in hospitalizations and deaths that forced the city to attract mobile morgues. An appeals court on Thursday temporarily suspended the closure of El Paso.

President’s Message

President Donald Trump has been wary of statewide mandates, generally emphasizing the need to reopen the economy instead of a more cautious approach.

Trump, who has yet to concede after losing the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden on Friday, said there would be no nationwide lockdown during his administration.

Tony Gerlicz walks to a queue to take a COVID-19 test at the Public Health Department test site in Santa Fe, New Mexico [Cedar Attanasio/AP]

Biden, for his part, supported statewide lockdowns and restrictions, and he urged everyone to wear masks.

Still, it’s unclear whether Biden would attempt a nationwide lockdown, a prospect that would be politically burdensome and risk further dividing a nation the former vice president has promised to unify.

Biden previously told ABC News he would “listen to the scientists” if they advised him to shut down the country, then appeared to back down on that claim at a town hall in September, saying, “In my opinion, this does will not be necessary. , to be able to shut down the entire economy ”.