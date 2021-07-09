COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and myocarditis: the benefits outweigh the risks, says WHO committee

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle and pericarditis is inflammation of the lining around the heart. Although serious illness can result, cases are often mild and respond well to “conservative treatment”. mentionned the COVID-19[female[feminine subcommittee of the WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety in a statement.

Causal association

Based on data from U.S. vaccine adverse event reporting system, approximately 40.6 cases of myocarditis per million second doses in men and 4.2 cases per million in women, were reported as of June 11, 2021 in 12-29 year olds who received COVID-19 mRNA vaccines .

For people over 30, the reporting rates were 2.4 and 1.0 per million second doses, respectively, for males and females.

“These cases occurred more often in younger men and after the second dose of the vaccine, usually a few days after vaccination. Current evidence suggests a probable causal association between myocarditis and mRNA vaccines, ”the WHO committee wrote, noting that recently the Pharmacovigilance risk assessment committee from the European Medicines Agency, had confirmed the plausible causal relationship.

More rigorous studies using alternative data sources and more robust study designs are underway, experts say, and they will continue to examine the situation as more data becomes available.

Advice to patients and physicians

According to WHO experts, vaccinated people should be advised to seek medical attention immediately if they develop symptoms indicative of myocarditis or pericarditis, such as new chest pain or persistent pain, shortness of breath or palpitations after the treatment. vaccination.

Clinicians should also be aware of the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis with mRNA vaccines and those most likely to be affected.

They should be aware of any sharp chest pain, shortness of breath and palpitations that may suggest myocarditis after vaccination, especially in adolescents or young men. Coronary events are less likely to cause such symptoms in young people.

“Whenever possible, suspected cases should be assessed, counseled and followed up with a cardiologist consultation,” they noted, adding that it is also important to rule out other potential causes of the condition, including infection with COVID-19 and other causes due to viral infection.

While recognizing the clear benefits of mRNA vaccines in reducing deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 infections, the subcommittee encouraged all healthcare professionals to report all myocarditis and other adverse events observed. with these and other vaccines.