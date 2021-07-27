World
Covid-19: Iran breaks new record for second day in a row – Times of India
TEHRAN (Reuters) – Iran registered more than 34,900 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, setting the national record for single-day cases as vaccinations fall behind and public complacency intensifies.
The previous record of 31,814 infections was set a day earlier, giving some idea of how quickly Iran’s latest wave, fueled by the contagious delta variant, is rising. Health authorities recorded 357 deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 89,479, the highest in the country. Middle East.
The alarming spread of the variant resulted in new antivirus restrictions last week. The government ordered the closure of state offices, public places and non-essential businesses in the capital of Tehran, but as with previous government measures, the lockdown looked little like a lockdown. TehranShopping malls and markets were busy as usual and workers crowded offices and metro stations.
Iranian authorities have avoided imposing harsh rules on a population that can barely afford to put up with them. The country, which has suffered the region’s worst virus outbreak, is reeling from a series of crises, harsh US sanctions, global isolation, heat wave, worst blackouts in recent memory and ongoing protests against water scarcity in the southwest.
Now, health officials are warning that hospitals in the capital are overwhelmed with breathless Covid patients, too many to treat. Less than 3% of Iranians have been fully immunized in the sanctions-hit country. Many frontline medical workers have been vaccinated with vaccines made locally in Iran or the Chinese state-backed Sinopharm vaccine which may be less effective than other inoculations.
The Iranian government has announced that its homemade vaccine offers 85% protection against the coronavirus, without disclosing any data or details. Iran also imports the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia, as well as the Oxford-AstraZeneca pulled through the The United Nations Covax program supported.
