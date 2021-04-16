COVID-19 infections approach highest rates on record

“All over the world, cases and deaths continue to increase at an alarming rate”, mentionnedWHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking during his regular briefing.

“Globally, the number of new cases per week has almost doubled in the past two months. This rate is close to the highest infection rate we have seen so far during the pandemic. ”

As of Friday, there were 138.5 million cases worldwide and more than 2.9 million deaths. The pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Tedros said some countries that previously avoided widespread transmission of the virus are now seeing a “sharp rise” in infections, with Papua New Guinea serving as an example.

Concern for Papua New Guinea

The Pacific island nation of around eight million people has managed to keep the disease at bay. Until the start of the year, there were less than 900 cases and nine deaths.

Currently, more than 9,300 cases and 82 deaths have been recorded, and all 22 provinces have been affected. The country’s Health Minister Jelta Wong, who also briefed reporters, said half of all cases and deaths were reported in the past month alone and health workers were increasingly included. infected people.

“Our biggest challenge apparently is the adaptation or belated acceptance of the ‘new normal’ and disbelief in the disease itself,” he said. “It gets confused with a lot of infodemics – and conspiracies and misinformation about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.”

The situation in Papua New Guinea, or PNG, is cause for concern, Tedros said, as it could lead to a much larger epidemic. At the end of last month, Australia donated some 8,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to its neighbor, and an additional 132,000 doses were given this week through the COVAX solidarity initiative.

Immunization equity now

Tedros said PNG was a perfect example of why vaccine equity is so important, an issue the WHO chief and other senior UN officials have repeatedly stressed. .

Earlier this week, the UN Secretary General António GuterresTold the Financing for Development Forum that “to end the pandemic for good, we need equitable access to vaccines for everyone, everywhere.

WHO continues to assess the progress of the pandemic. Its emergency committee on COVID-19[female[feminine met this week and Tedros said he would receive his final advice on Monday.

Update on virus variants

Surveillance for the variant of the COVID-19 virus detected for the first time in India continues, the WHO announced on Friday.

Variant B 1617, which has two mutations, appeared late last year and cases have been reported in other countries in Asia and North America.

“This is an interesting variant that we are following,” said Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the agency’s technical manager on COVID-19.

“Having two of these mutations, which have been seen in other variants around the world, is of concern because there is a similarity in these mutations that confer increased transmissibility, for example. Some of these mutations cause reduced neutralization which can impact our countermeasures, including vaccines. ”

Strengthen surveillance

Variants of COVID-19 have been reported in the UK and South Africa, while a third first detected in Japan is circulating in Brazil and elsewhere.

Dr Van Kerkhove said WHO and partners have brought together countries, researchers and different networks to strengthen global monitoring and evaluation of the new coronavirus.

“It is really important that this assessment is robust so that we understand what each variant of interest and variant of concern means for transmission, for severity and for impacts on diagnosis, therapy and vaccines,” he said. she declared.

The COVID-19 vaccines developed so far have been effective against the variants, she added, “but we want to have a system in place should there be a change in some of our countermeasures to it. ‘to come up.”