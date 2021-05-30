COVID-19: India promises 120 million doses of vaccine for June

This marks a significant jump from the 79 million doses available in May as the government tries to fill the vaccine shortage.

India will have nearly 120 million doses of coronavirus vaccines for home use in June, the government said on Sunday, as part of its vaccination campaign which has been marred by vaccine shortages.

This marks a significant jump from the 79.4 million doses available in May amid the devastating second wave that has killed more than 150,000 people in the past eight weeks.

India has administered around 212 million doses, the highest number after China and the United States, but only administered the necessary two doses to about 3% of its 1.35 billion people.

On Sunday, the world’s second most populous country reported its lowest daily increase in new coronavirus infections in 46 days with 165,553 cases in the previous 24 hours, while deaths increased by 3,460.

The number of infections in the South Asian country now stands at 27.9 million, while the death toll has reached 325,972, according to data from the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

Earlier this month, a senior government adviser said more than two billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine will likely be available in India between August and December of this year, including those from the two domestic manufacturers.

Several Indian states have reported a severe shortage of vaccines, forcing many regions, including the capital New Delhi, to re-prioritize people over the age of 45.

For the month of June, 60.9 million doses will be made available to states by the central government for immunization of healthcare and frontline workers and people over 45, while 58.6 million of doses will be available for direct purchase by states and private hospitals, the statement said.

The country recently started rolling out Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, alongside the AstraZeneca vaccine produced locally at the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Covaxin made by local company Bharat Biotech.

The country is reeling from a vaccine shortage despite being the world’s largest vaccine producer.

The opposition accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of spoiling its response to COVID-19, with a shortage of hospital beds, oxygen, vaccines and drugs making international headlines.