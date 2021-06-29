COVID-19 impact on tourism could deal $ 4 trillion blow to global economy (UN report)

The estimate is based on the losses caused by the direct impact of the pandemic on tourism and the knock-on effect on related sectors, and is worse than expected.

Last July, UNCTAD estimated that stopping international tourism would cost the global economy between $ 1.2 and $ 3.3 trillion.

The sharp drop in global tourist arrivals in 2020 resulted in an economic impact of $ 2.4 trillion, according to the report, and a similar figure is expected this year depending on the absorption of COVID-19[female[feminine vaccines.

A crucial global immunization plan

“The world needs a global vaccination effort that will protect workers, mitigate negative social impacts and make strategic decisions regarding tourism, taking into account potential structural changes,” said Isabelle Durant, Acting Secretary General of UNCTAD.

“Tourism is a lifeline for millions of people, and advancing immunization to protect communities and support the safe restart of tourism is essential for resuming jobs and generating much-needed resources, especially in rural areas. developing countries, many of which rely heavily on international tourism. the OMT Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili added.

Developing countries hit hard

International tourist arrivals fell by about 1 billion, or 73%, last year, while in the first quarter of 2021, the drop was about 88%, according to the report.

Developing countries have borne the brunt of the impact of the pandemic on tourism, with estimated reductions in arrivals of between 60 and 80%.

They have also been affected by the inequality of vaccines. The agencies said the “asymmetric deployment” of COVID-19 vaccines has amplified the economic blow to the tourism sector in those countries, as they could account for up to 60% of global GDP losses.

Bounce back amid losses

Tourism is expected to recover faster in countries with high vaccination rates, such as France, Germany, the UK and the US.

However, international tourist arrivals will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023 or later, due to obstacles such as travel restrictions, slow containment of the virus, low traveler confidence and an environment poor economic.

While a rebound in tourism is expected in the second half of this year, the report expects a loss of between $ 1.7 trillion and $ 2.4 trillion in 2021, based on simulations that exclude stimulus programs and similar policies.

Probable outcomes

The authors present three possible scenarios for the tourism sector this year, the most pessimistic reflecting a 75% reduction in international arrivals.

This scenario predicts a decline in global tourism receipts of nearly $ 950 billion, which would result in a loss of real GDP of $ 2.4 trillion, while the second reflects a 63% reduction in international tourist arrivals.

The third takes into account the varying rates of domestic and regional tourism. It assumes a 75% reduction in tourism in countries with low vaccination rates and a 37% reduction in countries with relatively high vaccination levels, mainly developed countries and some smaller economies.