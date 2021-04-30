COVID-19 ‘Immunization Equity in Action’ in the Maldives: A blog by United Nations Resident Coordinators

the Maldives had reported some 29,000 cases of the virus with 72 deaths through April 29.

As World Immunization Week comes to an end, M / s. Haswell explains how the UN has supported the authorities in the fight against the pandemic.

“The COVID-19[feminine La crise a été difficile pour les Maldiviens, entraînant des problèmes sanitaires et socio-économiques généralisés. Le 15 avril 2020, à peine deux mois après mon arrivée dans le pays, la capitale Malé est passée en lock-out complet suite au premier cas positif.

Comme Malé est l’une des villes les plus densément peuplées du monde, il s’agissait d’une mesure préventive importante qui avait été prise en compte dans les efforts avancés de planification et de préparation du gouvernement.

Il s’agissait également d’atténuer la propagation aux 200 îles locales périphériques. À bien des égards, la magnifique géographie insulaire des Maldives a également été un facteur atténuant majeur du ralentissement de la transmission.

La fermeture des frontières maldiviennes a été marquée par un choc économique important, le tourisme international représentant directement plus d’un quart du PIB du pays. La perturbation a affecté l’apprentissage des enfants, l’emploi, les expulsions de domicile et menacé la sécurité alimentaire en raison des impacts sur la chaîne d’approvisionnement mondiale.

Ces poussées sont, comme nous le savons par expérience mondiale, une caractéristique du virus COVID-19 auquel nous continuons tous à faire face étant donné la nature même sociale de l’humanité.

Les Maldives ont lutté contre une deuxième vague de cas grâce aux efforts ciblés et bien coordonnés du gouvernement, des communautés et des partenaires, permettant d’alléger les restrictions et de rouvrir les bureaux et les espaces publics d’ici la fin de 2020.

Vers février 2021, le pays a fait face à une troisième poussée, le virus se propageant de plus en plus de la région de la capitale vers d’autres atolls, entraînant à nouveau l’imposition de restrictions de mouvement jusqu’au mois dernier.

Le dernier Ramadan a été passé confiné à nos maisons et les pratiques culturelles très attendues, telles que l’échange de nourriture avec des êtres chers, ont été sacrifiées pour contenir la propagation.

Maintenant, un an après le début du verrouillage, les Maldiviens observent la deuxième semaine de jeûne tout en poursuivant la bataille quotidienne contre le COVID-19. Mais il y a aussi place pour l’espoir.

Avec le début de la campagne nationale de vaccination cette année, je suis optimiste que nous verrons bientôt la lumière au bout du tunnel.

UNICEF / Ali 100,000 syringes provided by UNICEF arrive in the Maldives.

Immunization equity in action

The Maldivian government launched the national vaccination program “COVID-19 Dhifaau” (COVID-19 Defense) on February 1, 2021, with the aim of vaccinating the entire population against the virus.

Free vaccination is open to all residents and those living in the Maldives, regardless of nationality or legal status, a great example of ensuring that no one is left behind on the road to recovery.

To avoid a collapse of the health system and mitigate the severe effects, initial priority was given to health workers and frontline people as well as the elderly and other high-risk groups.

Given the dispersed nature of the archipelago, those who work or live far from their families and loved ones will finally be able to reunite without quarantine and COVID testing after more than a year apart.

Some 278,000 people, or about over 60% of the eligible resident population, received their first dose of the vaccine. The administration of the second dose is also underway, although the process has slowed down slightly due to the limited number of hours available during the month of Ramadan.

Considering that no one is safe until everyone is safe, the government is also providing free vaccines to undocumented migrant workers in the country. The Maldives’ approach is a good model of immunization equity in action.

With the successful deployment of vaccines, the government has just announced an easing of travel restrictions between the islands.

I personally look forward to receiving my second dose of the vaccine and being able to talk to Maldivians about their challenges, hopes and dreams for the future they want in the communities where they live, along the 871 kilometer long from the country.

These conversations, especially with the most vulnerable, will be essential in shaping how the UN in the Maldives can help better rebuild towards decentralized services and more inclusive communities.

UN response and recovery support

The United Nations team in the Maldives has been committed to supporting the government’s response to COVID-19 from the very early stages of the pandemic. Through joint efforts with partners, the UN continues to provide health and medical equipment along with technical support such as training and capacity building of stakeholders to control the spread of the virus.

In addition to the immediate health response, the UN is also supporting the socio-economic response in areas such as the safe return of children to school, expanding access to psychosocial support services and support. advocacy and community resilience through risk communication.

To complement national immunization efforts, the UN manages the cold chain, vaccine supply and storage. Technical support is also provided for planning, coordination and training that involve the immunization process.

As May 2021 approaches, the future remains uncertain and many unprecedented challenges are expected on our path to recovery. I am impressed by the commitment and determination of healthcare workers and those who continue to fight on the front lines.