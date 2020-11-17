Covid-19 immunity, Palestinians, Biden: Your Wednesday briefing
(Would you like to receive this briefing by email? Here is the register.)
Hello.
We cover promising new results from a large study on the coronavirus, renewed cooperation between Israel and the Palestinian Authority and arrival Biden administration.
In the most comprehensive and longest-running study of coronavirus immune memory to date, the study found that most people who have recovered still have enough immune cells to fend off the virus and prevent disease eight months after infection. These cells can persist in the body for a very, very long time.
Although it has not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, the research could provide relief to those who fear that vaccines must be administered repeatedly to keep the pandemic under control.
Quote: “This amount of memory would probably prevent the vast majority of people from being hospitalized with serious illness, serious illness, for many years,” said Shane Crotty, a virologist who helped lead the new study.
Here is the latest updates and pandemic cards.
In other developments:
The authority initially halted security coordination with Israel to protest plans to annex the occupied West Bank by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, an initiative the Trump administration has indicated it supports. But those plans collapsed when Netanyahu agreed to put his annexation campaign on hold in exchange for historic normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
Iranian nuclear: President Trump dissuaded from moving forward with military strike on Iran at a meeting on Thursday, after international inspectors reported a significant increase in the country’s nuclear material stocks. Mr. Biden hopes join the Iran nuclear deal once he takes office.
Afghanistan: The Pentagon has announced a reduction up to 2,500 US troops in Afghanistan before Mr. Biden took office, leaving him, without his consultation, the smallest force in Afghanistan considered by US counterterrorism planners. Afghan officials fear the cuts will encourage the Taliban to continue fighting.
Mr. Biden is also looking for ambitious climate candidates to occupy positions in his cabinet, including in agencies which are not at the forefront of environmental policy, such as the Ministries of Justice, Agriculture and Defense. His first executive orders would include the revival of an Obama-era mandate that every government agency make climate change part of their policies.
Trump campaign: Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, asked the president’s campaign to pay him $ 20,000 a day for legal work contesting election results. The campaign appears to have said no, although it is not known how much Mr Giuliani will ultimately be compensated.
Looking forward: President Trump will soon present the country with a historic dilemma: a former president with significant criminal responsibility.
If you have 6 minutes, it’s worth it
The world’s most famous chalk making
Hagoromo chalk, above, is a cult favorite with elite academics, artists, and others around the world who praise it for its silky feel, vibrant colors, low dustiness, and almost unbreakable quality. Mathematicians in particular are inclined to get poetic about it and buy it wholesale.
But its continued existence is an unlikely story that links two countries long at odds. Here, our writers take a tour thanks to the resolutely low-tech assembly process.
Here is what else is happening
Ethiopia: As conflict between the Ethiopian government and powerful military forces in the northern region of Tigray escalates, international aid groups say they have been prevented from helping the tens of thousands of people displaced by violence.
British politics: Britain’s main opposition party, Labor, readmitted its former boss Jeremy Corbyn after turning the tide of comments last month that suggested the party’s problems with handling allegations of anti-Semitism had been “exaggerated”.
Dresden means: German police on Tuesday arrested three men and said they were looking for two more as part of the theft of gold, diamonds and gems from three highly prized collections of Baroque royal jewelry at a museum in Dresden last year.
Twitter: On Tuesday, the social network said it would introduce a feature allowing users to create messages that will automatically disappear after 24 hours. Jack Dorsey, its CEO, testified with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg before the Judicial Committee of the United States Senate on their platforms, disinformation and the 2020 elections. Mr Dorsey said during the hearing that Twitter would no longer be make exceptions to the policy for President Trump after his departure.
Instantaneous: Above, Marjorie Law, a 22-year-old Slytherin, transporting herself to Hogwarts from Santa Clarita, California. On TikTok, fans of Generation Z “Harry Potter” get in the movies in a quest for escape, representation and community.
Not yet dead: Radio France Internationale website published this week by accident around 100 pre-written obituaries for people as important as Queen Elizabeth II of England; Pelé, the legend of Brazilian football; Clint Eastwood; Brigitte Bardot; and dozens of other celebrities and world leaders.
What we read: This Vanity Fair says it all from Ivanka Trump’s former best friend. It’s as much a portrait of a waning childhood friendship as it is a glimpse of the Manhattan elite of the 1990s.
Now a break from the news
Cook: This simple lentil and sweet potato salad has a little secret: a grilled brown butter vinaigrette flavored with sage.
Watch: Travel being considerably reduced, the closest to Paris can be displayed on the screen. Let this movies – and a glass of champagne – take you there.
Make: Returning to your training routine after recovery from Covid-19 requires some caution. Here are some tips for slowing down.
As the weather cools down, squat down with it At Home, our full collection of ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe inside.
And now for the Back Story on …
Christine Lagarde, on resilience and cooperation
The first woman president of the European Central Bank spoke to our journalist from Frankfurt. The conversation has been extracted, edited and condensed.
One of your priorities at the ECB is to develop a plan to tackle climate change. Do women bring a different set of perceptions to combat the damage it causes?
I think women bring various powers to the table. One is the power of the handbag, because I think in many cases women are the decision makers when it comes to consumption. Second, I think they bring the power of life. I think actually giving birth gives you a feeling of prosperity, of inheritance, of inheritance, it’s quite special.
I think motherhood is essential to ensure that our children inherit something lasting, in which they can live, live with and pass on to other generations. I also think women are resilient, and I think there are a lot of studies right now that show that. And resilience in the face of change is very necessary.
How else can you improve international cooperation, especially in our time of lockdown?
A multinational approach to some of these global issues is needed more than ever. It is more fashionable to argue against globalization, to argue against multilateralism, but frankly, we are learning something from the current pandemic. It is that we must cooperate. It is that we have to reveal to ourselves what is wrong.
I would say that if the United States can come back to the WHO and the WTO and exercise the kind of leadership expected of the world’s largest economy, it would certainly help to tackle some of the global issues that have not. of borders.
That’s it for this briefing. Thanks for starting your day with me.
– Natasha
Thank you
Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh took the news break. You can reach Natasha and the team at briefing@nytimes.com.
PS
• We’re listening “Daily. Our last episode concerns the second wave of coronavirus in Europe.
• Here is our Mini crossword, and a hint: country rocker? (five letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• The word “shanzha” – a fruit found in China – first appeared in The Times yesterday, according to the Twitter account @NYT_first_said.
• Tracy Ma, visual editor at The Times, recently discussed what makes a creative visual package in this It’s Nice That video.