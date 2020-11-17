Covid-19 immunity, Palestinians, Biden: Your Wednesday briefing

In the most comprehensive and longest-running study of coronavirus immune memory to date, the study found that most people who have recovered still have enough immune cells to fend off the virus and prevent disease eight months after infection. These cells can persist in the body for a very, very long time.

Although it has not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, the research could provide relief to those who fear that vaccines must be administered repeatedly to keep the pandemic under control.

Quote: “This amount of memory would probably prevent the vast majority of people from being hospitalized with serious illness, serious illness, for many years,” said Shane Crotty, a virologist who helped lead the new study.

