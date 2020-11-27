COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in US, worrying officials

More than 90,000 patients with COVID-19 are in hospitals across the United States, which continue to see an increase in infections.

The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals across the United States reached 90,000 on Friday, the Reuters news agency reported, as people moved to attend Thanksgiving rallies this week.

The hospitalization rate is now at its highest since the start of the pandemic, the news agency said, pushing some medical facilities beyond their capacity and raising the alarm of public health experts and officials. ‘State.

Rural New Mexico, which has put in place a lockdown in an attempt to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, are among the hardest-hit areas in the country. 880 people were hospitalized across the US state on Friday.

A Curry County hospital, which borders the sparsely populated Texas Panhandle, was the last to reach capacity in its intensive care unit earlier this week, according to the county’s Facebook page.

“This is the reality we face when COVID-19 is allowed to spread unchecked,” New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham tweeted Friday, referring to the situation in Curry County and urging people to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The intensive care units are at full capacity, there are not enough health workers available,” she wrote.

COVID-19 infection rate rose for weeks across the United States, and public health officials warned the situation could worsen as people who mingled with friends and relatives over Thanksgiving gradually developed symptoms.

The country has reported more than 13.04 million cases of COVID-19 to date, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally, as well as more than 264,000 deaths linked to the virus.

Many health experts and politicians have pleaded with Americans to refrain from congregating on Thanksgiving this year, as socialization between households could speed up the rate of community transmission and push an already strained health care system to the brink of collapse.

Some complied with public health guidelines, but on the day before the holidays, typically one of the busiest travel days of the year in the United States, more than 1.07 million people passed through U.S. airports, the Transportation Security Administration said ( TSA).

It was the biggest day since the start of the pandemic.

Nearly six million Americans traveled by air from Friday to Wednesday, the TSA also said – less than half of what was reported in the same period last year.

Black friday shopping

State governors have also urged people to stay at home Black friday, a traditionally busy holiday shopping day.

“Remember, avoid the crowds and shop at your home this Black Friday. Our local stores have curbside pickup options and need our support, ”Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wrote in a tweet on Friday.

In an effort to mitigate a wave of COVID-19 during the American winter, more than 20 states have issued new restrictions, including mask warrants and limiting the capacity of bars, restaurants and places of worship.

In New York state, the United States Supreme Court on Wednesday condemned the limits imposed by Governor Andrew Cuomo on religious gatherings, voting in favor of an injunction request from a Roman Catholic diocese and Jewish congregations Orthodox to block capacity restrictions.

It is still unclear whether the brakes in other states would be challenged after the Supreme Court decision.