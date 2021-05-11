World
Covid-19: Hindu temple in United Arab Emirates sends oxygen to India in crisis – Times of India
DUBAI: As Indian government scrambles for supplies oxygen and other emergency aid to control the raging coronavirus epidemic, donors from around the world have come to the rescue – including a Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates.
On Monday, volunteers from the country’s Hindu community gathered at Jebel Ali port on the northern end of Dubai to transport hundreds of bottles of liquid oxygen and huge containers of compressed oxygen on a ship, where he will go to India in crisis. . The organizers, Indian owners of a helium plant in Dubai, shifted production to oxygen when the latest wave of cases of the virus hit India.
As appeals for help in the country increased, the factory appealed for help from the main Hindu temple based in the United Arab EmiratesThe capital of Abu Dhabi, BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, to send oxygen supplies. Covid-19 patients are suffocating in India’s capital, New Delhi, and other cities due to the shortage.
Hindu spiritual leaders, dressed in saffron robes, came to bless the oxygen before sending it, pouring rose petals on the consignment and marking the cylinders with a traditional orange dye.
The UAE economy is fueled by millions of foreign workers from Southeast Asia. Indian citizens make up almost 30% of the population.
