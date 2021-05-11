World

Covid-19: Hindu temple in United Arab Emirates sends oxygen to India in crisis – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 37 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

DUBAI: As Indian government scrambles for supplies oxygen and other emergency aid to control the raging coronavirus epidemic, donors from around the world have come to the rescue – including a Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates.
On Monday, volunteers from the country’s Hindu community gathered at Jebel Ali port on the northern end of Dubai to transport hundreds of bottles of liquid oxygen and huge containers of compressed oxygen on a ship, where he will go to India in crisis. . The organizers, Indian owners of a helium plant in Dubai, shifted production to oxygen when the latest wave of cases of the virus hit India.
As appeals for help in the country increased, the factory appealed for help from the main Hindu temple based in the United Arab EmiratesThe capital of Abu Dhabi, BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, to send oxygen supplies. Covid-19 patients are suffocating in India’s capital, New Delhi, and other cities due to the shortage.
Hindu spiritual leaders, dressed in saffron robes, came to bless the oxygen before sending it, pouring rose petals on the consignment and marking the cylinders with a traditional orange dye.
The UAE economy is fueled by millions of foreign workers from Southeast Asia. Indian citizens make up almost 30% of the population.

Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 37 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

100 days in power, the Burmese junta pretends to control

2 hours ago

NBC cancels next year’s Golden Globes for lack of diversity

4 hours ago

DOJ to waive death penalty for American who fought extremists in Ukraine and allegedly killed Florida couple

7 hours ago

A variant of the coronavirus first found in India is now officially a “ variant of concern, ” the WHO said.

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button