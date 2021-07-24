World

Covid-19: Hanoi enters lockdown as virus cases skyrocket – Times of India

HANOOI: Vietnam locked eight million people in Hanoi Saturday, the latest attempt to curb a serious coronavirus outbreak that has already forced a third of the country to stay at home.
Authorities reported more than 7,000 new infections across the country on Friday – the third record number of daily infections in a week.
The center of the normally bustling capital was empty and shops were closed when the lockdown went into effect, although people can still be seen on the streets on the outskirts of the city.
“I think Hanoi residents like myself agree with the city’s sudden decision to lock down the city,” said a local resident. Nguyen Van Chien.
“We have to take economic risks to fight the pandemic,” he added.
After successfully containing limited outbreaks of the coronavirus last year, Vietnam has seen cases skyrocket since the end of April.
About a third of Vietnam’s 100 million people are already subject to foreclosure orders.
But the outbreak has shown little sign of slowing down and a southern trade hub Ho Chi Minh City – which has recorded the majority of recent cases – extended its stay-at-home order on Friday.
“I have been inside for a month. The situation in our town is frightening”, resident Bich Thanh told AFP.
Authorities have launched a campaign to disinfect the entire city, which they say will take a week.
Vietnam was one of the few economies to expand last year due to its success in containing the virus during the first wave of the pandemic.
But the Southeast Asian country has been slow to procure and administer vaccines, with only nearly 4.5 million doses administered so far.
It is also developing its own vaccines and authorities say they hope to achieve collective immunity by early 2022.
Vietnam has a policy of hospitalizing all carriers of the virus, putting a strain on medical staff and hospitals, although the rule has been lifted in some areas.




