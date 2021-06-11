World
Covid-19: EU advises adding condition to AstraZeneca label – Times of India
LONDON: The European Medicines Agency says he recommends that people who have had rare blood vessel syndrome not be immune to AstraZenecathe vaccine against Covid-19.
In a statement released on Friday, the European medicines regulator said it had examined the cases of six people with capillary leak syndrome after receiving an injection of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The vaccine has been linked to rare blood clots in the past, but health officials say its benefits always outweigh the small risks.
EMA the experts also concluded that the condition of capillary leakage should be added to the product information as a new side effect of the vaccine.
the agency said he was continuing his examination of heart inflammation in a small number of people who developed conditions after being immunized with vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Inc.
The EMA said it was studying cases of myocarditis, inflammation of the heart and pericarditis, an inflammation of the membrane surrounding the heart. Symptoms include shortness of breath and chest pain; the problems are usually temporary.
“Further analysis is needed to determine whether there is a causal link with vaccines,” the European agency said.
The EMA said it plans to finalize its review of these cases next month.
