COVID-19: Education replaced by closed schools, violence, teenage pregnancy

Because of COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic, “more than 600 million children in countries that are not on school break are still affected by school closures”, James Elder, Unicef spokesperson at a press conference at the UN in Geneva.

In countries like Uganda, this has led to a “20% increase in the past 15 months in teenage pregnancies, or pregnancies of girls aged 10 to 24, who sought antenatal care.” All over the world, on every continent, we have seen child helplines, a good precursor to understanding children reporting violence, seeing often triple-digit increases, ”Elder said.

COVID-19 school closures

In nearly half of the countries in Asia and the Pacific, schools have been closed for around 200 days. Latin America and the Caribbean has experienced some of the longest shutdowns on record with 18 countries and territories affected by full or partial closures.

To date, the United Nations agency estimates that in eastern and southern Africa, 40 percent of all children between the ages of 5 and 18 are currently out of school.

Elder added that if these numbers “don’t resonate with those in power, then a World Bank report estimates a loss of $ 10,000 billion in income over time” for this generation of students.

Distance learning “out of reach”

Equally alarming is the fact that the distance learning solution is “simply out of reach” for at least a third of the world’s schoolchildren, the Unicef spokesperson continued. In East Asia and the Pacific, “80 million children have no access to any distance learning.

In East and Southern Africa, Ugandan schoolchildren have left school for more than 300 days, while home internet connectivity “is the lowest on the planet at around 0.3%”.

“The situation cannot continue”

In a call to action, UNICEF called for five main steps: schools should reopen as soon as possible; governments and donors must protect the education budget; schooling must be extended to children who were already out of school before COVID-19 – by removing financial barriers and easing enrollment requirements – and cash transfers to the most vulnerable must be increased.

“Everything must be done to end the pandemic,” Elder said, starting by making vaccines available everywhere by sharing excess doses and funding to support vaccine deployment.