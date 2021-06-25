COVID-19 Delta variant has the potential to make an ‘epidemic curve exponentially’

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Told reporters at a regular briefing that the delta has been identified in at least 85 countries and “is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations.”

“As some countries relax public health and social measures, we are starting to see an increase in transmission around the world,” he said.

There is a lot of concern about the # COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE Delta variant – the most transmissible identified to date. We must use appropriate public health and social measures in combination with #VaccineEquity to stop the transmission.

"It's quite simple: less transmission, less variants."

Stop transmissions

An increase in the number of cases translates into more hospitalizations, which continue to stretch healthcare workers and health systems while further exposing the risk of death, according to the WHO chief.

He acknowledged that new variants are expected, saying that “this is what viruses do, they evolve” and stressed that by preventing transmission we can stem the emergence of variants.

“It’s quite simple: more transmission, more variants. Less transmission, fewer variants, ”said Tedros, affirming that it is even more urgent today to prevent transmission by systematically using public health and social measures as well as vaccines.

“This is why the WHO has been saying for at least a year that vaccines must be distributed fairly, to protect health workers and the most vulnerable,” he said.

“Exponential” curve

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO Technical Officer on COVID-19[female[feminine, said, “the world situation is very fragile” and “countries must be careful”.

Noting that Delta has been shown to be “extremely contagious in all the countries it reaches,” she warned that it is transmitted among unvaccinated people, “even in countries where vaccination percentages are high”.

“The delta variant can make the epidemic curve exponential,” added Dr Van Kerkhove.

“Constellation of variants”

But Delta is not the only disturbing mutation. According to the WHO expert, “there is a constellation of variants circulating”, including sub-variants, four of which are very worrying.

“Vaccines and treatments work, but these viruses can evolve,” she said, and existing vaccines “might not work” over time, stressing again that to minimize outbreaks everyone must keep going. to maintain public health measures.

Respond to emergencies

One of the most important ways for WHO to coordinate the response to COVID-19 and other emergencies is its global network of Emergency Medical Teams (EMTs).

In the event of a crisis, WHO mobilizes these health professionals to support national responses, treat patients, provide training and supervision and ensure quality standards of care.

“Globally, WHO has certified teams from 20 countries, which have gone through a rigorous quality assurance process to ensure they meet internationally agreed standards,” Tedros said, adding that 87 others countries are either in the process of being certified by WHO or in the process of being certified by WHO. develop national quality assurance systems.

Since the start of the pandemic, he said the WHO has helped deploy more than 108 paramedics and international experts around the world.

New standards

Last week, WHO and partners released new EMT deployment standards for a range of situations, “from natural disasters to epidemics and conflict situations,” said the head of the UN agency.

“This is a big step forward in ensuring that emergency medical teams meet common standards of quality of care, whether deployed nationally or internationally,” he said.