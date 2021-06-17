World
Covid-19: delta variant detected in Sri Lanka – Times of India
COLOMBO: authorities say the first delta variant in the community was detected in Sri Lanka.
Dr Chandima Jeewandara, director of immunology and molecular medicine at Sri Jayewardenepra University, said the delta variant was detected in five samples taken in the capital Colombo.
Dr Jeewandara says this is the first community detection. Previously, two people were infected with the delta variant in a quarantine facility.
The delta variant was first identified in neighboring India and is believed to be a more transmissible version of the disease.
Sri Lanka has seen a sharp increase in positive cases and deaths since April due to people celebrating and shopping during the traditional New Year’s festival.
The total number of confirmed positive cases in Sri Lanka has reached 230,692 and 2,374 confirmed deaths.
Dr Chandima Jeewandara, director of immunology and molecular medicine at Sri Jayewardenepra University, said the delta variant was detected in five samples taken in the capital Colombo.
Dr Jeewandara says this is the first community detection. Previously, two people were infected with the delta variant in a quarantine facility.
The delta variant was first identified in neighboring India and is believed to be a more transmissible version of the disease.
Sri Lanka has seen a sharp increase in positive cases and deaths since April due to people celebrating and shopping during the traditional New Year’s festival.
The total number of confirmed positive cases in Sri Lanka has reached 230,692 and 2,374 confirmed deaths.