World

Covid-19: delta variant detected in Sri Lanka – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 9 1 minute read

COLOMBO: authorities say the first delta variant in the community was detected in Sri Lanka.
Dr Chandima Jeewandara, director of immunology and molecular medicine at Sri Jayewardenepra University, said the delta variant was detected in five samples taken in the capital Colombo.
Dr Jeewandara says this is the first community detection. Previously, two people were infected with the delta variant in a quarantine facility.
The delta variant was first identified in neighboring India and is believed to be a more transmissible version of the disease.
Sri Lanka has seen a sharp increase in positive cases and deaths since April due to people celebrating and shopping during the traditional New Year’s festival.
The total number of confirmed positive cases in Sri Lanka has reached 230,692 and 2,374 confirmed deaths.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 9 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Israel strikes Gaza again after activists set Israel on fire

34 mins ago

Appel à un resserrement politique pour éviter que la sécheresse ne devienne la prochaine pandémie

3 hours ago

The 10 countries that accept the most refugees

3 hours ago

Let’s drink to that! United States agrees to lift tariffs on Scotch whiskey

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button