COVID-19 Delta variant detected in 98 countries, continues to evolve and mutate, WHO warns

“In countries with low COVID-19[feminine couverture vaccinale, de terribles scènes de débordement d’hôpitaux redeviennent la norme. Mais aucun pays n’est encore sorti du bois », a déclaré Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus, lors de sa conférence de presse bihebdomadaire.

« Ajustement soigneux »

Tedros a expliqué que la variante Delta est «dangereuse» et continue d’évoluer et de muter, ce qui nécessite une évaluation constante et «un ajustement minutieux de la réponse de santé publique».

« Le delta a été détecté dans au moins 98 pays et se propage rapidement dans les pays à couverture vaccinale faible et élevée », a-t-il averti.

Lors des questions des journalistes, QUILe responsable technique de la réponse au COVID-19, le Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, a rappelé que le virus a évolué depuis son apparition.

« C’est ce que font les virus. Les variantes préoccupantes que nous suivons sont actuellement au nombre de quatre : Alpha, Beta, Gama et Delta. Ils continueront d’évoluer : il y aura plus de mutations, il y aura plus de variantes détectées, et certaines d’entre elles seront des variantes préoccupantes », a-t-elle prédit.

Le Dr Van Kerkhove a déclaré qu’il existait des «sous-lignées» de la variante Delta que les experts suivent actuellement et a exhorté les pays à étendre leurs efforts de séquençage génomique.

Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention A digital illustration of the coronavirus shows its crown-shaped appearance.

Two options

Meanwhile, the WHO chief explained that there are “essentially” two ways countries can tackle new outbreaks of COVID-19.

“Public health and social measures such as enhanced surveillance, strategic testing, early detection of cases, isolation and clinical care remain essential. As well as masking, physical distancing, avoiding crowded places and keep indoor areas well ventilated, ”he said.

The second path, Tedros said, was to share protective gear, oxygen, tests, treatments and vaccines globally.

“I urged leaders around the world to work together to ensure that by the same time next year, 70% of all people in every country are vaccinated,” Tedros said, adding that it was the best way to slow the pandemic, save lives, drive a true global economic recovery, and prevent other dangerous variants from taking over.

Countries must step up

WHO calls on leaders to immunize at least 10% of people as soon as possible, in all countries, to ensure the protection of health workers and those most at risk.

Ensuring this would effectively end the acute phase of the pandemic and save a significant number of lives, Tedros said.

“It’s a challenge but we know it’s possible because already three billion vaccines have been distributed. It is in the collective power of a few countries to scale up and ensure that vaccines are shared, manufacturing is increased and that the funds are in place to buy the necessary tools, ”he urged.

Although there is currently a vaccine sharing, it is still “just a trickle” and being overtaken by the variants.

“In countries where hospitals are filling up, they need vaccines and other health tools now,” he said.

Companies must also step up their efforts

The United Nations health agency is also urging BioTech, Pfizer and Moderna to share their knowledge and technology so that the development of new mRNA vaccine manufacturing centers can be accelerated.

“The sooner we start building more vaccination centers and increasing global vaccine capacity, the sooner we can reduce fatal outbreaks,” said Dr Tedros.

Vaccines work

WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan said a lot of data had been collected on the effectiveness of Pfizer-Biotech and AstraZeneca injections, but much less for the other vaccines used.

From its regional offices, WHO is currently promoting the idea of ​​vaccine efficacy studies and working with countries to obtain data so that they can reassure the public that vaccines will remain effective against future variants.

“Now the good news is that all vaccines listed by WHO for emergency use protect against the development of serious illness, hospitalization and death from the Delta variant,” she said. explained recently in a WHO video interview.

Dr Swaminathan recalled that a full cycle of vaccination is essential to provide full immunity against the Delta variant.

“None of the vaccines we currently have are 100% protective. This is why even if you are vaccinated, you can get the infection, but there is a good chance that you will have very mild symptoms or no symptoms, and that the chances of getting seriously ill are really very low. ” she explained.