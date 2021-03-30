COVID-19 Debt Crisis in Developing Countries Could Put 2030 Agenda and Paris Agreement Completely Out of Reach

Prospects for recovery from COVID-19 diverge dangerously, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF) The United Nations has said developing countries have spent 580 times less per capita on their response to COVID-19, compared to countries more rich because they don’t. have the money to do it. Credit: James Jeffrey / IPS

BONN, Germany, March 30 (IPS) – The inability of developing countries to spend on recovery and resilience after COVID-19 has placed the world on the brink of a debt crisis. “We are facing the specter of a divided world and a lost decade for development,” United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said Monday, March 29, at a high-level meeting on funding for the development after COVID-19.

He said developing countries need access to liquidity to enable them to sufficiently respond to the pandemic and invest in recovery and urged the global community to provide this needed support.

Guterres highlighted the more than 2.7 million deaths linked to COVID-19 and the more than 128 million people who fell into extreme poverty in the last year.

He noted that while the rich countries of the world have benefited from an unprecedented $ 18 trillion in emergency support measures, paving the way for economic recovery from COVID-19, many developing countries are failing could not invest in recovery and resilience. In fact, many have spent 580 times less per capita on their response to COVID-19, compared to richer countries, because they don’t have the money to do so.

A third of emerging market economies were at high risk of fiscal crisis, while six countries were already in default on their loans. Guterres said the situation was even worse for the least developed and low-income countries.

“They face a painfully slow recovery that will put the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement completely out of reach,” Guterres warned.

The meeting titled “International Debt Architecture and Liquidity – Financing for Development in the Age of COVID-19 and Beyond the Initiative” was jointly convened by Guterres, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“We are at a crossroads in the COVID-19 crisis,” Guterres said.

He said the harsh reality of lack of funding among developing countries was clearly evident in access to COVID-19 vaccines.

“Many developed countries are on the verge of mass vaccination campaigns. In developing countries, it could take months or even years, further delaying a global recovery, ”Guterres said.

Jamaican Prime Minister Holness has said that if vaccine deployments accelerate, “an uneven and inequitable immunization program will lead to an uneven global recovery and, sadly, deepening poverty.”

“Unless we are ready to enter into deeper cooperation with a fairer, smarter and broader vision of our world and our common interests, we should temper our expectations that the crisis is coming to an end,” Holness said.

While Guterres welcomed the steps that had been taken to date by international financial institutions, noting the G20 debt service suspension initiative and the common framework for dealing with the debt, he said that this was still “far from sufficient”.

He also pointed out that the common debt framework was facing challenges as countries were reluctant to use debt collection mechanisms because they feared it would negatively impact their credit ratings.

He said it was possible to remedy the weaknesses of the current debt architecture.

“Ultimately, we need a shift in mindset towards responsible borrowing and lending.”

World Trade Organization (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said that due to the closure of export opportunities and falling commodity prices, COVID-19 has worsened the debt dynamics of many developing countries.

“The collapse in export earnings from tourism has caused balance of payments difficulties for many developing countries, especially island economies from the Caribbean to the Pacific to the Indian Ocean,” Okonjo-Iweala said.

She noted that at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, trade finance dried up for ‘several’ low-income countries as foreign banks cut existing lines of credit or refused to approve letters. credit unless guaranteed by others.

“Without trade finance, countries cannot import basic necessities, they can only do so by paying cash in advance,” she said, adding that action on the trade could help ease the pressures on debt.

“Lowering trade barriers gives countries more opportunities to lower their debt-to-export ratios. Addressing supply side constraints and improving access to trade finance would help them better take advantage of market opportunities, ”Okonjo-Iweala said.

She said that by achieving results at the WTO, including at the organization’s 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12), which will take place in November, “governments can strengthen the predictable framework of rules that underpin global trade and improve the capacity of countries to earn their needed foreign exchange ”.

“The lost decades are a political choice. We can and we must do better, ”said Okonjo-Iweala.

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), admitted that while the global economic outlook improves thanks to efforts on vaccines and the unprecedented actions of governments and the international community, “the prospects for recovery are dangerously low. divergent ”.

“What we can now report is that compared to pre-crisis projections, and excluding China, this group is expected to have cumulative per capita income losses reaching 20% ​​by 2022” Georgieva said, noting that it would be a fifth loss of what was already lower income initially.

The loss of per capita income in advanced economies would be 11%, she said.

“We need a comprehensive approach to support countries and vulnerable people. And this must include measures at the national level to improve revenue collection, expenditure efficiency… as well as very substantial international support, grants and concessional loans, ”Georgieva said.

She said the IMF would do its part through concessional finance. She also noted that the new Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) or additional foreign reserve assets defined and maintained by the IMF, amounting to $ 650 billion, were approved by the G7 earlier this month to respond long-term needs for formal assets. She said she would submit a proposal in June to provide more transparency in lending.

“A new SDR allocation would support the global recovery, provide a substantial increase in direct liquidity to all IMF members, without increasing the debt burden, and free up resources for countries under pressure to do what is right and take care for their people and their businesses, ”Georgieva said.

She said that in parallel, the IMF was exploring options for members with strong financial positions to reallocate SDRs to support vulnerable countries.

She added that action on the debt was an integral part of the overall response to the COVID-19 recovery.

World Bank Group President David Malpass said the world faces devastating challenges, especially for the poorest countries.

“For countries with unsustainable debt, we seek solutions that address both short-term liquidity challenges and long-term sustainability challenges,” said Malpass, explaining that solutions for both timelines were essential. to help people access health resources. , education and climate.

He said that with the IMF, the World Bank is supporting the G20 debt service suspension initiative that saw 40 countries benefit from $ 6 billion in debt service suspension last year. He added that the 6-month extension of the debt service suspension initiative until June 2021 could provide countries with an additional $ 7 billion in temporary relief.

African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi A. Adesina said the COVID-19 pandemic “devastated Africa’s accounts” in a year that saw 106,000 virus-related deaths and a drop of GDP from 145 to 190 billion dollars.

Despite the current situation, Adesina said the AfDB expects GDP growth in Africa to drop from -2.1% GDP growth in 2020 to 3.4% in 2021. However, he added that this growth is conditional on equitable access to vaccines and to resolve Africa’s over-indebtedness. He said Africa’s debt structure has changed dramatically and its total external debt stands at $ 700 billion.

“We need global solidarity on vaccine access for Africa. We also need global solidarity on Africa’s debt, ”Adesina said.

He called for the extension of the G20 debt service suspension initiative to include vulnerable and middle-income countries as well.