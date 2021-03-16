World

Covid-19 deaths in Europe exceed 900,000: report – Times of India

PARIS: The number of deaths from Covid-19 across Europe exceeded 900,000 on Tuesday, according to an AFP count of official figures provided by health authorities.
At 8:45 a.m. GMT, 52 countries and territories in the region – which includes Russia and turkey – had officially recorded 900,185 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic in December 2019.

