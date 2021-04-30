World
Covid-19 deaths, hospitalizations slow in Brazil, WHO says – Times of India
GENEVA: Hospitalizations and deaths of Covid-19 began to decline after four weeks of slowing infections Brazil, the World Health Organization said Friday.
“Cases have now declined for four consecutive weeks, and hospitalizations and deaths are also down. This is good news and we hope this trend will continue, ”said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a briefing.
Still, he described a serious situation in the country, which this week became the second to pass 400,000 deaths from Covid-19 after the United States.
“Since the beginning of November, Brazil has experienced an acute crisis, with an increase in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, including among young people. In April, intensive care units almost reached their full capacity across the country, ”he said.
