COVID-19 cases surpass 10 million in US as Biden sets up task force

The United States has become the first country in the world to report more than 10 million COVID-19 infections, according to data from Reuters news agency.

Sunday’s development came as global cases of the coronavirus surpassed 50 million.

President-elect Joe Biden, who has spent much of his election campaign criticizing President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic, has pledged to make tackling the pandemic in the United States a top priority. He is set to announce on Monday a 12-member task force to address COVID-19 that will be led by former surgeon general Dr Vivek Murthy and former Food and Drug Administration commissioner David Kessler.

The coronavirus task force will be tasked with developing a plan to contain the disease once Biden takes office in January.

“Our work begins with containing COVID,” Biden said in his victory speech on Saturday. “We can’t fix the economy, restore our vitality, or savor life’s most precious moments – hugging a grandchild, birthdays, weddings, graduations, all the moments that matter most to us – until we let’s not get this virus under control.

He added: “I will spare no effort – and no commitment – to reverse this pandemic.”

The United States has reported around one million cases in the past 10 days, the highest infection rate since the country reported its first new case of coronavirus in Washington state 293 days ago.

Among those who have tested positive in recent days are six White House aides, including Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff.

People line up at a COVID-19 rapid test site on November 7, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida [Marta Lavandier/ AP]

A record 131,420 COVID-19 cases were recorded on Saturday and the daily tally has crossed 100,000 four times in the past seven days, according to Reuters data. The latest report from the United States showed that a seven-day average of 105,600 daily cases, which had increased by at least 29%, was higher than the combined average of India and France, two of the countries most affected in Asia and Europe.

Fierce campaign

More than 237,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the disease caused by the coronavirus first emerged in China late last year.

The number of reported deaths across the country rose by more than 1,000 for a fifth consecutive day on Saturday, a trend last seen in mid-August, according to Reuters.

Health experts say deaths tend to increase four to six weeks after the infections surge, which will likely compound the challenge Biden faces when he takes office on January 20 of next year.

Trump, who has yet to concede the election, has repeatedly downplayed the pandemic, telling voters the country is “turning the corner” from the pandemic.

A bipartisan group of officials from the Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton administrations on Sunday called on the Trump administration to move forward “to immediately begin the post-election transition process.”

“It was a hotly contested campaign, but history is replete with examples of presidents who have emerged from such campaigns to graciously aid their successors,” advisory board members for the Center for Presidential Transition said in a statement.

Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager for Biden, in an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press show, called for an orderly transition.

“People want the country to move forward,” she said, and see Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris “having the opportunity to do the job, to get the virus under control and to restore our economy.”

Biden’s plans to tackle the outbreak include improved testing, increased production of personal protective equipment, the development of safe vaccines, and the safe reopening of schools. The New York Times newspaper said that while Biden would like to see a national mask warrant, his advisers concluded he did not have the legal authority to impose one.

National plan

Murthy, the former surgeon general who will lead Biden’s task force, told U.S. National Public Radio that Biden will work to help Americans get what they need to keep themselves and their families safe. .

“We have to operate as one nation. It means having a national plan, ”he said.

“What you’re going to see is a laser focus on making sure people get… adequate testing and clear information,” he added.

The Midwest remains the hardest-hit region in terms of cases per capita, with North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Nebraska being the five worst-hit states in the United States.

Illinois has become the new epicenter of the Midwest, with the state reporting more than 60,000 COVID-19 infections in the past seven days, the highest in the country, according to Reuters data. The state reported more than 12,454 new cases on Saturday, the highest number in a single day to date.

Texas, which accounts for 10% of total cases in the United States, is the worst-affected state and became the first to exceed one million cases of coronavirus in the United States on Saturday.

According to a Reuters analysis, the south has been the location of nearly 43% of all cases in the United States since the start of the pandemic, with nearly 4.3 million cases in the region alone, followed by the Midwest , the West and the North-East.

New York, with more than 33,000 deaths, remains the state with the highest number of deaths and accounts for about 14% of total deaths in the United States.

The United States performed about 10.5 million coronavirus tests in the first seven days of November, of which 6.22% came back positive, up from 6.17% in the previous seven days, according to COVID data Tracking Project, a volunteer-led effort to track the outbreak.

The World Health Organization recommends that the test positivity rate of a full testing program be 5% or less for at least 14 days before a region can relax restrictions or start reopening.