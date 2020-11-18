Covid-19, Boris Johnson, US troops: your Thursday briefing

There have been more than 11.5 million cases in the country, up from 6.9 million on September 22, according to to a New York Times database.

Public health experts cited lack of national strategy as the main reason for the high number of cases and deaths in the country. Instead, a patchwork of state-by-state measures is being put in place to tackle the viral crisis.

There is a thin silver lining: The rise in the number of cases has sped up testing of vaccines that could end the pandemic and allowed drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna to speed up testing of their vaccines, which seem to be very effective to prevent Covid-19.

Here is the latest updates and pandemic cards.

In other developments: