COVID-19, an opportunity to strengthen resilience around food systems

Inside Sidemane Packhouse in Hawane, Eswatini. The Barilla Foundation says the food system needs to be fixed. Credit: Mantoe Phakathi / IPS

MBABANE, December 1 (IPS) – The Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition (BCFN) has called on the United Nations to educate citizens to use their role as consumers to create momentum for change. This was before the 2021 Food Systems Summit that United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will host on November 25 next year.

Pass on the message by Danielle Nierenberg, President of the Food Tank, at the end of the day Reset the farm-to-fork food system summit, BCFN said the world should take the opportunity of COVID-19 and not return to normal.

“Normal has made us vulnerable, and the crisis we are going through has really widened the cracks in the food system that needed a lot of repair,” said Nierenberg who also co-hosted the session.

BCFN believes that the world can change, develop sustainable solutions and that restarting the food system is possible. He further urged the UN to help ensure that the world aligns around a common goal that promotes local and culturally appropriate visions to produce solutions for food and agricultural systems.

“We must invite all stakeholders on an exciting journey for systemic change. Everyone has to be a part of it, ”she said.

From the summit, the BCFN and Food Tank made the following five concrete recommendations made by the co-moderator, Gerry Salole, Managing Director of the European Foundation Center:

Farmers, fishermen and pastoralists all play a central role that must be recognized.

Innovation and technology can be leveraged to make the transition easier and better.

There is an urgent need for accessible and affordable high quality, nutrient-dense food.

Companies must rethink their strategies and policies; and

Chefs and the hospitality industry have an important role to play in resetting the food system.

Dr Agnes Kalibata, Special Envoy for the 2021 Food Systems Summit, accepted the recommendations, adding that her conclusions from the day’s deliberations were that farmers should be asked what they need and not be forced to take whatever was imposed on them. She was also touched by the president of the Barilla Group and the BCFN, the remarks of Guido Barilla, who said that the world needs fundamental change and that all stakeholders must be involved in the kind of action to be taken in the future.

“I also want to assert what I have heard from indigenous peoples, raising tough questions around land and access priorities and, as Danielle said,“ normal has made us vulnerable. “And this is not the place to go back,” Kalibata said. She is also president of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA).

She said the Food Systems Summit provides a decade-long opportunity to look at what the world is not doing right from a Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) perspective and make a difference.

The summit promises to accelerate global public mobilization and concrete commitment to make food systems inclusive, climate adaptive and resilient. It aims to maximize efforts to meet the challenges of climate change.

Ruth Richardson, executive director of the Global Alliance for the Future of Food and chair of the Champions Network for the 2021 Food Systems Summit, said it was possible to achieve zero hunger, save biodiversity, mitigate climate change and all the other SDGs.

“As a global community, let’s come together, let’s talk about visions as uncomfortable as sometimes and unrealistic as some people think and see where we’re going because I think we can achieve these multiple goals,” she said. .

At the same event, leaders of United Nations agencies such as David Beasley, the executive director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP). He said the organization promotes and supports local markets.

“So far this year, we’ve spent approximately $ 668 million on local and regional purchases, purchasing 1.2 million metric tonnes of food,” Beasley said.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic was a stark reminder of how global food systems were failing millions of the most vulnerable families around the world.

“As we prepare for the Food Systems Summit, we must ensure that we sow the seeds of the most resilient and sustainable food systems,” he said.

Gilbert Houngbo, president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), argued that investing in social projection and social inclusion is good for business.

“Every citizen should have access to at least one or two balanced meals a day,” Houngbo said. He added that living in a rural area should not be the last resort and urged the world to ensure that there is no more exclusion. He called for redoubled efforts to end hunger and leave no one behind.

The Chief Economist of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Máximo Torero, underscored the urgent need to build resilience around food systems using accelerators such as big data, technology and innovation. While asserting that these three elements were necessary, he warned that if governance, human capital and institutions were neglected, the world would face a situation of exclusion and growing inequalities.

“We must provide the necessary complements to make these technologies and innovations inclusive,” he said.

To minimize the risks in the future, Torero said it was necessary to increase investments in early warning systems, adopt the One Health approach, which has the potential to prevent the emergence of reservoirs. zoonotics such as the current COVID-19 pandemic. He also called for increasing access to agricultural insurance.