Covering up the police: an idea most Democrats don’t want to talk about

When Daunte Wright became the last black man to die at the hands of the police on Sunday, the reaction was swift.

Democrats and progressives, as they did after George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile, Freddie Gray and the dozen others who have been killed by US police in recent years have expressed outrage and again called for police reforms.

Some, like Representative Rashida Tlaib, reiterated their call for the dismantling of the US police force, arguing that it “cannot be reformed”.

It was no accident. The maintenance of order in our country is inherently and intentionally racist. Daunte Wright faced aggression and violence. I am done with those who tolerate government-funded killings. No more policing, incarceration and militarization. It cannot be reformed. – Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 12, 2021

"It wasn't an accident. Policing in our country is inherently and intentionally racist, "Tlaib wrote on Twitter on Monday.

“No more policing, incarceration and militarization. It cannot be reformed.

Her feelings were echoed by Representative Ayanna Pressley, a progressive member of the United States House “Squad”, a group of four women of color in Congress.

"Slave patrols at traffic stops. We can't reform this, "Pressley tweeted.

Slave patrols at traffic stops. We cannot reform this. https://t.co/Z4JV3iWUKF – Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) April 12, 2021

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke out in solidarity with her fellow 'brigade' members.

Daunte Wright’s murder was not a random, disconnected “accident” – it was the repeated result of an indefensible system that grants impunity for state violence, rewarding it with ever-growing budgets at the expense of community investment, and targets those who challenge that order. – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 13, 2021

Their comments went beyond last summer’s calls to “defund the policeWhich gained momentum after Floyd’s murder in May 2020.

And despite the “brigade’s” insistence that dismantling the police system in the United States – not incremental reforms – is the solution, they find themselves largely outnumbered.

Republicans have a field day with the reemergence of the “defund” argument, but unlike last year when some Democratic leaders were slow to denounce the idea, this time around there is an effort active to get away from it.

President Joe Biden, who was accused During last year’s presidential campaign to support the redirection of some police funds, he finally insisted that he was against the idea that the police are beyond reform, which his spokesperson clearly pointed out Tuesday.

“This is not the president’s point of view,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. “The president is of the opinion that there are necessary and outdated reforms that should be put in place; that there is an obligation to report; that the loss of human life is far too high; that these families are suffering all over the country; and that the black community is exhausted by the ongoing threats it feels.

The Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, also distanced herself from the “Squad”, pointing instead to the vast George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which past the House last month.

“Our legislation provides a solution to systemic racism and does not paint all law enforcement with the same brush,” Pelosi said in a statement to Fox News.

Political responsibility

It became clear after the violence of last summer protests that any call to weaken or eliminate the police force was not going to pay political dividends.

Republicans, including then-President Donald Trump, have taken on the “defund” issue and repeatedly hammered Democrats, even those who did not call for cuts to police funding.

This has led Democratic leaders to believe the rhetoric hurt them at the polls last November. Top African American House leaders such as James Clyburn, the No. 3 Democrat in the House, and Cedric Richmond, who later became an adviser to Biden, blamed progressives’ “defund” rhetoric for costing seats in the House of Democrats in the battlefield districts.

And while the jury is still out on whether that question was a key reason for those Democratic losses, a poll since has found the idea to be a political loser.

An Ipsos / USA Today poll released last month showed that only 18 percent of Americans supported “dismantling the police,” of which only 28 percent were African Americans and 34 percent were Democrats.

Numbers like this are not lost on politicians looking to keep their jobs or trying to help their party win seats in competitive elections.

They are also not lost on elected officials who have maintained, or even implemented, defunding policies and then saw crime increase in their cities or states.

Leaders in cities such as Minneapolis, Minnesota and Portland, Oregon, while initially excited to embezzle funds from their police departments, saw their mayors turn around as crime levels soared, demanding more funding for their police services in recent months.

Despite calls from some progressives for even more robust police “defunding” and Republicans’ desire to fan the flames of this extremely unpopular view, it is becoming clear that grassroots White House Democrats are uniting around in a different way, the one they hope doesn’t become the political responsibility that many thought it was last November.