Covax vaccine update: Covax vaccination program to deliver 237 million doses to 142 countries by end of May | World News – Times of India
GENEVA / LONDON: The Covax The vaccine-sharing program announced on Tuesday that it will distribute 237 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine to 142 countries by the end of May, as it accelerates the global deployment of its vaccine supplies.
The schedule for dose delivery, set by AstraZeneca and India’s Serum Institute, will be split into separate two-month schedules, Covax said in a statement, the first in February-March and the second in April-May. .
“These times depend on various factors, including national regulatory requirements, availability of supply and meeting other criteria such as validated national deployment and vaccination plans,” the statement said.
Covax is the program supported by the World Health Organization and the GAVI Vaccine Alliance to deliver vaccines to poor and middle-income countries. It began its deployment last week with the first deliveries of projectiles to Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.
“It cannot be overstated that we are embarking on the largest and most complex vaccine deployment in history,” Seth Berkley, CEO of GAVI, said at a press conference.
“We are just getting started, but we should see more and more countries served in the weeks and months to come, including those at all income levels and around the world,” he said.
Hailing the campaign as an “unprecedented partnership”, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Angola, Cambodia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria could also expect vaccine deliveries provided by Covax on Tuesday.
“This is an unprecedented partnership that will not only change the course of the pandemic, but also change the way the world responds to future health emergencies,” Tedros said.
Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo told the same briefing that his West African country, which this week launched its vaccination campaign with doses of Covax, aims to vaccinate 20 million people from by the end of 2021.
The Covax statement said that in addition to the first round of AstraZeneca vaccine allocations, some 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are also expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2021.
Covax hoped to finalize an agreement with Novavax for 1.1 billion doses in the coming weeks, Berkley said.
