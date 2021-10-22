World
court: Supreme Court does not block Texas abortion law, schedules hearing – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The Supreme To research allows the Texas law that bans most abortions from staying in place, but agreed to hear arguments in the case in early November.
Judges said on Friday they would decide whether the Justice Department and abortion providers can sue in federal court a law that justice Sonia sotomayor said it was “enacted in flagrant disregard for the constitutional rights of women seeking abortion care in Texas.”
Answering this question will help determine whether the law should be blocked while legal challenges continue. The court is moving at an unusually fast pace, which suggests it is considering making a decision quickly. The arguments are set for November 1.
The court action leaves in place for now a law that clinics say has resulted in an 80% reduction in abortions in the country’s second largest state.
The judges said in their order that they were delaying the action at the Justice Department’s request to suspend the law. Sotomayor wrote that she would have blocked the law by now.
“The promise of future judgment offers cold comfort, however, for women in Texas who seek abortion care, they deserve relief now,” Sotomayor wrote.
Sotomayor was the only judge who made her point clear, but it appears there were not five votes on the nine-member tribunal to immediately block the law on Friday. It only takes four judges to decide whether to hear a case.
The court first refused to block the law in September, in response to an emergency filing by abortion providers. The vote was 5 to 4, with the three people appointed by former President Donald Trump joining two other Tories in the majority. Chief Justice John Roberts has joined Sotomayor and the other two Liberal justices in voting to keep the law on hold as the legal battle continues in lower courts.
Now, however, the judges, in a rare move, have decided to rule before the lower courts finally decide the issues.
Texas Right to Life spokesperson Kimberlyn Schwartz said she was happy the law remained in effect. “This is a great development for the pro-life movement because the law will continue to save around 100 babies a day, and because the judges will in fact be discussing the validity of these lawsuits,” he added. Schwartz said in a statement.
Amy Hagstrom Miller, chief executive of Whole Woman’s Health, said Friday’s order means patients will continue to be denied care at the four Whole Woman’s Health clinics in Texas, in addition to the hundreds that have already been turned away.
“The legal vacuum is excruciating for the patients and staff at our clinic,” Miller said in a statement.
The law has been in place since September, with the exception of a district court-ordered break that lasted only 48 hours, and prohibits abortions once heart activity is detected, usually around six weeks and before some women know they are pregnant.
This was long before major Supreme Court abortion rulings allowed states to ban abortion, though the court agreed to hear an appeal from Mississippi asking it to overturn those rulings, in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
But Texas law was written to escape the early scrutiny of federal courts by putting its enforcement in the hands of private citizens, rather than state officials.
The High Court’s arguments will not focus on the ban on abortion, but on whether the Department of Justice and providers can sue and obtain a court order that effectively prevents the application of the law. law, said the Supreme Court in its brief order.
If the law remains in force, “no decision of this Court is certain. States do not need to comply with, or even challenge, precedents with which they disagree. They can simply prohibit the exercise. of any right that they disadvantage, “the Biden administration wrote in a brief filed earlier today.
Other state-imposed bans on abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb, around 24 weeks, have been blocked by the courts because they conflict with Supreme Court precedents .
“Texas should not achieve a different result simply by pairing its unconstitutional law with an unprecedented enforcement regime designed to evade traditional mechanisms of judicial review,” the administration wrote.
A day earlier, the state had urged the court to leave the law in place, saying the federal government did not have the power to take legal action to challenge the Texas ban.
The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against the law after the Supreme Court rejected an earlier effort by abortion providers to temporarily suspend the measure.
In early October, the U.S. District Judge Robert pitman ruled for the administration, suspending the law and authorizing the resumption of abortions.
Two days later, a three-judge panel from the 5th U.S. Court of Appeals restored the law to effect.
The court is already hearing arguments on December 1 in the Mississippi case in which that state asks the court to overturn the Roe and Casey decisions.
